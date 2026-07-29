7 Classic '60s Foods Enjoying A Nostalgic Modern Revival

If you're unfamiliar with this midcentury classic, the words Jell-O and salad sound like an odd mix. Salads should be made with leafy greens, or, at the very least, some form of vegetable (hello, potato salad). It's true, there isn't much about Jell-O salad that's very salad-like, but regardless, people enjoyed the mix of gelatin and various fruits, nuts, and cheeses. And, today, they seem to be making a comeback.

Jell-O salads started to become popular around the 1920s and 1930s, which makes sense. Pairing ingredients with gelatin fed more people during a time when there was very little to go around. By the 1960s, though, people still made Jell-O salads. Many who grew up in the decade remember their parents feeding them lime Jell-O with ingredients like pineapple, cottage cheese, and nuts. Cabbage and carrots was another favorite, while some remember elaborate domes of lemon Jell-O with bananas and pineapple.

By the 1980s, Jell-O salads were falling out of popularity across the U.S., and up until recently, they had stayed that way. But, lately, people seem to be enjoying experimenting with this unique, wobbly dish again. TikTok recipe videos show people whipping up Jell-O salads with classic lime jelly, pineapple, nuts, and cream cheese, or orange Jell-O and cottage cheese. The revival of the Jell-O salad might be linked to a wider trend for nostalgia, or maybe some genuinely just love it. There's only one way to find out if you're a secret Jell-O salad lover.