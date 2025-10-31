10 Italian Dishes That Defined The '80s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s marked a golden era for Italian-American cuisine. It was the era of excess, when dining out was always an occasion and portions were generous enough to actually satisfy your hunger. "Food in the '80s was all about upscale decadence," recalls Theresa Scotto, Brooklyn-born restaurateur and owner of Pelato restaurants. Many of the era's most popular dishes borrowed Italian roots, whether that be technique or one defining flavor, then took flight in American kitchens.

When asked about the first flavor that comes to mind from the era, Joe Isidori — part of a long lineage of Italian-American chefs in NYC and current chef-owner of Arthur & Sons – answers immediately, "Tomato and basil, no question. That combo was everywhere; you couldn't walk into a restaurant in New York without smelling that classic pairing." James Delmage, founder and cookbook author of "Sip & Feast," echoes the same sentiment even more emphatically. "Red sauce, red sauce, and more red sauce," responds Delmage. The dishes that defined this era were bashfully American creations or dramatic reinterpretations, laden with butter, cream, and cheese, a "very American take," as Scotto points out.

By this era, Italian food in America was far removed from the cucina povera of the old country, evolving into a new, more extravagant cuisine. Each of these dishes helped shape 1980s Italian-American cuisine, exemplifying the style and flair of the decade's culinary craft.