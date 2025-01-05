8 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chicken Marsala, According To A Chef

Mushrooms add a rich, umami flavor to chicken marsala in addition to a hearty texture. When it comes to the texture of the sauce the last thing you want to experience is a mystery crunch that comes along with using dirty mushrooms. Mushrooms are magnets for dirt and soil, which will end up in your final dish, making it crunchy, if they're not cleaned properly.

To clean mushrooms, avoid submerging them in water, which might be your first instinct if yours are particularly dirty. Mushrooms absorb moisture like a sponge and if they're wet when you add them to your pan they won't cook properly. You'll end up with steamed mushrooms, which will be too soft and mushy, instead of sautéed mushrooms that retain their texture and bite. The best way to clean mushrooms will depend on how dirty they are. For those with just a little dirt, wipe them clean with a damp paper towel. Mushrooms that are extra dirty can be rinsed clean. There are some who advise against rinsing mushrooms, but the idea that mushrooms shouldn't be rinsed under any circumstances is the biggest misconception about cleaning them. You can avoid water logging them by rinsing them quickly and patting them dry immediately before cooking them.

