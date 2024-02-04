Prevent Seared Chicken From Sticking To The Pan With A Light Dusting Of Flour

If you've ever come across a recipe that calls for dusting chicken in flour before cooking it in a pan, you might have wondered why. The flour doesn't create a batter, as in fried chicken, or even a particularly crisp coating like using egg and bread crumbs does — but that's the whole point. This light coating of flour allows the taste and texture of the chicken to shine through without the distraction of breading. The flour creates a dry surface so the chicken can brown in the pan, and as a bonus, some of the flour left in the pan does a great job thickening the pan juices for a quick sauce.

The cook's dilemma is that browning creates flavor, but for browning to happen the meat needs to be patted dry to avoid steaming. But dry meat sticks to metal pan surfaces, pulling off any browning that happens. Non-stick pans should not be heated empty, making them a bad choice for searing meat when you want to develop browning. That's where a coating of flour comes to the rescue — it allows the chicken to cook with minimal sticking by creating a layer of starch that keeps the protein off the metal surface of the pan.