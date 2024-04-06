Pangrattato Is The Crunchy Addition To Elevate Your Pasta - Exclusive

A big part of pangrattato's appeal is its simplicity and versatility. If you're hesitant about adding unexpected ingredients to pasta, it's a good place to start experimenting. "Typically there they're doing it with toasted breadcrumbs, maybe with rosemary and garlic, a few herbs and spices," Pashman describes, adding, "I wanted to kind of expand that." His cookbook features several 10-minute recipes to add crunch to every bite.

You'll find a corn nut pangrattato with lime zest, a furikake garnish, and a classic garlic bread pangrattato for a familiar flavor. Depending on the recipe, they call for melted butter or olive oil to moisten the crumbs, before tossing them with minced ingredients and toasting them in a pan. "You can make a big batch and freeze them for months," he adds, which is great because he comments, "They're delicious on almost everything, even beyond pasta dishes." He describes serving lime-corn nut pangrattato with broccoli, string beans, and rice, proving these crispy garnishes are an easy way to instantly elevate a meal.

Before you start saving your stale bread to make crumbs from scratch, Pashman recommends using panko crumbs, noting that he doesn't have time to make his own and doesn't expect readers to either. Panko crumbs are crispy and the bits are slightly larger than standard packaged breadcrumbs, making them the perfect ingredient to boost crunchiness.

"Anything's Pastable" by Dan Pashman is available for purchase on his website or from book retailers.