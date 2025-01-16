Gordon Ramsay's Pro-Tip For A Perfectly Shaped Beef Wellington

With almost 30 restaurants around the country, Chef Gordon Ramsay has played an enormous role in popularizing traditional British cuisine in the United States, especially beef wellington. If you're not familiar with the dish, sometimes fondly known as a "welly", it is an impressive, labor-intensive dish that requires significant skill and a lot of patience to execute well.

The dish consists of a beef filet, usually filet mignon, seared on all sides and then surrounded by pâté and mushroom duxelle, sometimes wrapped in prosciutto, then finally tucked into puff pastry and baked to golden perfection. The wellington is then sliced to serve and sometimes topped with a red wine sauce. The dish is notoriously difficult to perfect, as it requires both searing the steak for a crust and then cooking to a perfectly medium-rare beef on the inside, all while achieving a deeply golden brown puff pastry that's cooked through to the middle, making timing and temperature both important factors.

Plastic wrap plays an important role in many steps when making beef wellington, and Ramsay has a brilliant tip for keeping it in a perfectly cylindrical shape. In a post shared on his official website, Ramsay recommends using lots of plastic wrap. There are many steps that require a tight rolling of the beef and its surrounding ingredients in plastic wrap, and Ramsay's advice is to make sure to use multiple layers of the wrap each time in case the plastic tears.

