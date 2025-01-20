The Beloved Chocolate Cake That's Eluding Modern Bakers

In 1949, Pillsbury was entering its 80th year of business and wanted to celebrate. The food and baking brand also wanted to promote its Pillsbury Best flour, and so, the Pillsbury Bake-Off competition was born. The idea was to accept recipe submissions from home bakers across the country and select the best, most impressive, and most delicious one. Every recipe submitted had to use Pillsbury Best flour, and the company received thousands of entries in the inaugural competition. Even First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt attended.

Perhaps one of the most memorable recipes to ever come from the Pillsbury Bake-Off was the Tunnel of Fudge cake — a chocolate nut cake baked in a bundt cake pan with a gooey chocolate center. It resembled an early version of the modern lava cake, but with the size and impressive appearance of a centerpiece dessert. The runner-up recipe was created and submitted to the 1966 competition by a Houston woman named Ella Helfrich.

Despite not taking home the gold, the Tunnel of Fudge cake gained popularity and is even credited with reviving demand for the bundt cake pan. But, for all its popularity at the time, this decadent cake that once was a centerpiece of countless PTA meetings, church potlucks, and dinner parties in the late '60s is almost impossible to recreate today due to one very important and discontinued ingredient: Two Layer Size Double Dutch Fudge Buttercream Frosting Mix.

