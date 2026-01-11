The Most Popular Dessert In The US During The '80s Was An Italian Staple

Some dishes become so ingrained in culture that it's hard to imagine there was a time they were barely known, but prior to the 1980s, Italian food was considered "ethnic," food was mostly reserved for working class immigrants and their families or a specialty of a few regional enclaves like New York. It was in that decade that then-novel dishes like risotto broke through the ideas most Americans had about Italian food and pushed it into the larger world of fine dining. With that, tiramisu became the U.S.'s most popular dessert of the decade.

Tiramisu was virtually unheard of in the U.S. at the start of the 1980s. Part of this has to do with the relatively recent origins of the dish. Who officially "created" tiramisu is a debate that is still not settled today, but it was long claimed to be the product of the city of Treviso in the Veneto region of Italy, just outside of Venice, where it was supposedly first served by a restaurant called Le Beccherie in 1972. However some authors found several recipes that they claim date to the late 1950s, from the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia in the far north of the country, decades before it made its way to American dinner tabes.