At the time of writing, we're only midway through the 2020s, so we don't know what the most popular dessert of the decade will be. If we had to make an educated guess, we'd say maybe Dubai chocolate or matcha cookies. Come back in about five years, and we'll see how well that sentence aged. If you're reading from the future: Hi, how did we do? Did we age well?

Unfortunately, we don't have a time machine to see what the dessert of the 2020s will turn out to be. Luckily, though, we do have an internet full of historical resources, so we can look back on the past to find out the most popular desserts of the last century.

If you've ever thought to yourself: When did the ice cream cone become a thing? How did people get their sweet treats in the 1930s? And where did tiramisu actually come from? We've also got the answer to all of these questions. Keep reading for a dessert trivia feast.