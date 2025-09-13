Make Coffee Mousse Using Only These 3 Ingredients You Already Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite the fancy-sounding name, coffee mousses are a lot easier to make than you'd think. How easy, exactly? Well, for one, you only need exactly three ingredients — all of which you probably already have in your kitchen right now — plus five minutes of your time, and you'll have a dessert that won't look out of place in a high-end restaurant.

First thing first, you'll need instant coffee for the rich, roasted flavor. Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee is a good choice for this, but if you prefer your treat on the bolder side, you can use instant espresso like the one from 365 by Whole Foods. If it comes in scoopable powder form, you'll need about 15 grams (or 0.5 ounces) for a serving. In case it comes in sticks, you can use an entire stick. The second ingredient is sugar, either white or brown is fine, but we highly recommend the latter, as the molasses in brown sugar will complement the coffee wonderfully. Just blitz these ingredients together with ice in a blender until they become silky-smooth — and your mousse's basically finished!

To really make it one-of-a-kind, however, you'll need a third (and last) ingredient: cocoa powder. Any brand's fine, you can choose "found-at-every-grocery-store" Hershey's unsweetened cocoa powder or, if you're going organic, Viva Naturals Organic Cacao Powder. Sprinkle a little bit of this on top, and the flavor of the chocolate's going to meld together with the sweetened coffee for one heck of a flavor-fest.