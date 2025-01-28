How To Make A Decadent Chocolate Mousse Without Gelatin

Chocolate mousse is a dreamy dessert, as light and velvety in texture as it is rich in taste. If you're not a meat-eater, though, you may be wondering if it's off the table for you since some recipes use gelatin, which is derived from animals, as a stabilizer. We asked Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market, for her expert advice to make a gelatin-free chocolate mousse. "Cornstarch or agar-agar are my preferred substitutes for gelatin," she says. "Both work well to create a mousse with a similar texture, and they are suitable for vegetarians and vegans."

Advertisement

Let's look at those choices in more detail. Cornstarch thickens by absorbing water molecules to form a gel. However, if you try to add it straight from the box, it's likely to form lumps. Instead, mix it with equal parts of water and blend it into the mousse a little bit at a time, then put it in the refrigerator for a while to help it set. The other option is to use agar-agar, also known as agar powder, which is made from seaweed — but doesn't taste salty or fishy. It comes in powdered or flaked form that can be added to any liquid and whipped up to form a gel that stays set even at room temperature. And you only need half a teaspoon or less per cup of liquid to achieve a pudding-like texture.

Advertisement