How To Make A Decadent Chocolate Mousse Without Gelatin
Chocolate mousse is a dreamy dessert, as light and velvety in texture as it is rich in taste. If you're not a meat-eater, though, you may be wondering if it's off the table for you since some recipes use gelatin, which is derived from animals, as a stabilizer. We asked Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market, for her expert advice to make a gelatin-free chocolate mousse. "Cornstarch or agar-agar are my preferred substitutes for gelatin," she says. "Both work well to create a mousse with a similar texture, and they are suitable for vegetarians and vegans."
Let's look at those choices in more detail. Cornstarch thickens by absorbing water molecules to form a gel. However, if you try to add it straight from the box, it's likely to form lumps. Instead, mix it with equal parts of water and blend it into the mousse a little bit at a time, then put it in the refrigerator for a while to help it set. The other option is to use agar-agar, also known as agar powder, which is made from seaweed — but doesn't taste salty or fishy. It comes in powdered or flaked form that can be added to any liquid and whipped up to form a gel that stays set even at room temperature. And you only need half a teaspoon or less per cup of liquid to achieve a pudding-like texture.
More tips for a melt-in-your-mouth dessert
Of course, you could also try to make your mousse with no thickener at all. If you've read our tips for making perfect chocolate mousse, you'll know that it doesn't necessarily need a stabilizer since chocolate itself is solid at room (or refrigerator) temperature. When little bits of chocolate are suspended in this whipped dessert, they help trap the air bubbles in your mousse and keep it fluffy.
If a truly vegan recipe is important to you, make sure you choose an egg-free version and use a plant-based dairy product, too. Full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream are great choices, providing a luxurious, creamy mouthfeel. Just remember not to over-whip the liquid. The goal is to have fluffy foam that's light and airy in every bite. Beating too vigorously can lead to large bubbles that are more likely to collapse over time. However, by beating at a medium speed, you can create a network of small bubbles that will keep their shape until you serve your mousse.