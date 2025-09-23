15 Vintage Desserts Everyone Loved In The 1950s

Baked Alaska was an iconic 1950s dessert, but it wasn't actually invented in this decade. One commonly accepted theory is that it was created at New York steakhouse Delmonico's years before, in the 19th century (fun fact, this is also where wedge salad was served for the first time). Initially created to celebrate the 1867 Alaska Purchase, the original name of the dessert wasn't baked Alaska, but Alaska, Florida. The name was supposedly chosen to represent the dessert's juxtaposition of cold ice cream, covered in cake that is baked in the oven (the chill of Alaska, and the heat of Florida, you get the gist).

Baked Alaska, which is an evolution of the French dessert omelette à la norvégienne, took a while to take off. After all, it's not the quickest or easiest dish to make. It involves covering half a tub of ice cream with sponge cake, baking it in the oven, and then covering it with browned meringue to make an impressive-looking dome. But it was perfect for the 1950s, however, which was an era of extravagance for many households.

Armed with "Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book," published in 1950, as well as more sophisticated mixers than ever before, housewives across the U.S. would make baked Alaska to impress their friends and family at dinner parties. It was very much a showpiece, not an everyday dessert, and would often be served after other 1950s classic dinner recipes, like beef Wellington and savory Jell-O salad.