Give Banana Cream Pie A Boozy Twist With A Dash Of Whiskey
For some, a banana cream pie is the perfect dessert in its pure form. But for others, anything and everything can benefit from a flavor upgrade. If you fall into the latter camp, you should try adding whiskey to the whipped cream topping of your pie for a boozy twist on this classic. It will impart not only spicy and oaky flavors to the dish but also a warmth that wouldn't be present without it.
After making your banana cream pie, go the extra mile by adding half a tablespoon of whiskey to your whipped cream recipe before adding it to the top of your dessert. Or, if you'd rather add the whiskey to the pie itself (or add it to the pie in addition to the whipped cream), follow the instructions for Tasting Table's classic banana cream pie recipe and swap out the teaspoon of vanilla with whiskey using a 1:1 ratio. Or, if you want to amp up that boozy flavor a bit more, use double the amount of whiskey in your pie.
Which whiskey to add and other flavor upgrades
As for which whiskey is best for this baking endeavor, any high-quality bourbon will do. Woodford Reserve offers tastes of cocoa and vanilla that would pair well with the fruitiness of the banana, and the cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and ginger notes found in Maker's Mark would complement the profile as well. You could also try Buffalo Trace, whose brown sugar flavors would be right at home in this recipe.
Adding whiskey will take your banana cream pie to the next level of flavor, but you don't have to stop there. Top your boozy dessert with a drizzle of caramel or chocolate, or sprinkle some cinnamon or cocoa on top. You could also add sliced almonds or pecan crumbles. Or, to really amp up the sweetness, try incorporating white chocolate or peanut butter chips.
Once you've mastered the addition of whiskey to your banana cream pie, try adding the booze to your favorite cookie recipes. Who said whiskey was just for sipping?