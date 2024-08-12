Give Banana Cream Pie A Boozy Twist With A Dash Of Whiskey

For some, a banana cream pie is the perfect dessert in its pure form. But for others, anything and everything can benefit from a flavor upgrade. If you fall into the latter camp, you should try adding whiskey to the whipped cream topping of your pie for a boozy twist on this classic. It will impart not only spicy and oaky flavors to the dish but also a warmth that wouldn't be present without it.

After making your banana cream pie, go the extra mile by adding half a tablespoon of whiskey to your whipped cream recipe before adding it to the top of your dessert. Or, if you'd rather add the whiskey to the pie itself (or add it to the pie in addition to the whipped cream), follow the instructions for Tasting Table's classic banana cream pie recipe and swap out the teaspoon of vanilla with whiskey using a 1:1 ratio. Or, if you want to amp up that boozy flavor a bit more, use double the amount of whiskey in your pie.