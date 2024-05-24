A Splash Of Bourbon Will Take Your Favorite Cookies To The Next Level

Before you whip up your next batch of cookies, there's one ingredient you should be sure to reach for to provide a burst of warm, sweet, caramelized flavor — a taste so good that it can help you put down the vanilla extract (since your baked goods deserve better). We're talking about bourbon, a delicious spirit that already has a place in delectable sweets like brownies, chocolate and caramel sauces, and Kentucky Bourbon butter cake.

Just a splash of your favorite bourbon will elevate your cookies without making them taste overly boozy. Some common tasting notes for bourbon include smoke, nuts, vanilla, and spice, and imparting these flavors to your cookies will add a rich depth and complex layers to the desserts. Part of the alcohol content will dissipate in the oven, so you'll still be able to appreciate the warm, caramel notes of the liquor without any harsh bite.

Since bourbon plays so well with common cookie ingredients like butter, brown sugar, chocolate, nuts, and more, it will improve a wide range of your favorite recipes, such as ginger snaps, chewy molasses cookies, chocolate chip cookies, shortbread, or even some simple sugar cookies that can use a little more interest.