Put Down The Vanilla Extract – Your Baked Goods Deserve Better

As early as the 1800s, vanilla extract has been ubiquitous in Western baking, thanks to its frequent mention in cookbooks. Historically, the French have valued vanilla in their cuisine, and the food world followed in France's footsteps. Once vanilla extract became easily accessible, its popularity and demand skyrocketed. When Tasting Table ranked 32 ice cream flavors from worst to best, vanilla took the number one spot. This is not surprising as vanilla is the world's favorite ice cream flavor, according to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

When I started baking in 2017, I believed my baked goodies needed a splash of vanilla extract to taste good. After all, vanilla extract is a universal flavor enhancer and balancer when it comes to baking, right? Not so, as I have come to. discover. And in 2023, I stopped adding splashes of vanilla extract to my cookie dough and cake batter. In fact, I've stopped baking with vanilla extract cold turkey. And I'll tell you why.

Firstly, real vanilla extract is expensive. According to gourmet baking brand Rodelle, vanilla is "the most labor-intensive crop in the world." Vanilla production also negatively impacts the environment, causing deforestation and loss of biodiversity, especially in Madagascar, where you'll find 80% of the world's vanilla beans. If that wasn't enough, vanilla extract has a dark history deeply entangled with child slavery. And to top it all off, it isn't even as effective as people think, and there are many better alternatives that will add more complex flavors to your bakes.