These Vintage No-Bake Cookies Come Together In Minutes With A Special Crunchy Addition
Cookies are one of the simplest and most delicious things to bake. They're not messy, they don't require too much time, and there typically aren't many ingredients involved. No-bake cookies are even easier, and although there are all sorts of protein balls and oat bars around nowadays, people have actually been making cookies without an oven for a really long time. These vintage ones come together in minutes, and the special addition of Cornflakes adds a delicious, satisfying crunch.
Many no-bake cookie recipes revolve around oats, but these old-school treats swap them out for crispy cereal flakes, bringing a new layer of texture into the fold that creates a bit more of a bite. The central ingredient is peanut butter, which adds a delicious nutty flavor to the cookies and acts as a binding agent. However, peanut butter can feel tacky on the tongue when it's not balanced out properly – the Cornflakes help with that problem and allow the cookies to hold their shape better, too.
The only other thing you need is butterscotch chips, which get melted down before being mixed in. The butterscotch also helps bind the batter together, and it adds a lovely chew to the cookies. On top of that, the flavors of peanut butter and butterscotch pair extremely well together – think of these as miniature Butterfinger-inspired bites, without any hardship.
How to make no-bake cornflake cookies
To make a batch, just melt a bag of butterscotch chips with about 1 cup of peanut butter and pour the mixture over a big bowl of Cornflakes. You can eyeball how much cereal to use, but around 4 cups should do it. Stir together until the flakes are coated, and then shape the dough into small balls. Place on a lined baking sheet and chill until firm — it should take less than 30 minutes.
Some people grew up making these using corn syrup and sugar instead of butterscotch chips. If you want to try this, combine them with the peanut butter until boiling . A little vanilla and a pinch of salt will amp up the flavor, and you can experiment with other cereals, too. Frosted Flakes will add even more sweetness, while baking with Rice Krispies is always reliable.
Try not to crush the Cornflakes too much, and don't use natural peanut butter if you can help it. You want the good old processed stuff for this, as the oils in the natural one will separate and impact the cookies. You can use a crunchy one if you want, and there are lots of additions you can mix in, like chocolate chips, coconut flakes, dried fruit, or sprinkles. Some chopped nuts are delicious too, as are mini marshmallows. You can even substitute marshmallows for the butterscotch altogether.