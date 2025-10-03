These Vintage No-Bake Cookies Come Together In Minutes With A Special Crunchy Addition

Cookies are one of the simplest and most delicious things to bake. They're not messy, they don't require too much time, and there typically aren't many ingredients involved. No-bake cookies are even easier, and although there are all sorts of protein balls and oat bars around nowadays, people have actually been making cookies without an oven for a really long time. These vintage ones come together in minutes, and the special addition of Cornflakes adds a delicious, satisfying crunch.

Many no-bake cookie recipes revolve around oats, but these old-school treats swap them out for crispy cereal flakes, bringing a new layer of texture into the fold that creates a bit more of a bite. The central ingredient is peanut butter, which adds a delicious nutty flavor to the cookies and acts as a binding agent. However, peanut butter can feel tacky on the tongue when it's not balanced out properly – the Cornflakes help with that problem and allow the cookies to hold their shape better, too.

The only other thing you need is butterscotch chips, which get melted down before being mixed in. The butterscotch also helps bind the batter together, and it adds a lovely chew to the cookies. On top of that, the flavors of peanut butter and butterscotch pair extremely well together – think of these as miniature Butterfinger-inspired bites, without any hardship.