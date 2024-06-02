It's Too Easy To Make This 3-Ingredient Butterfinger Dupe

There's nothing quite like the crispy, flaky peanut buttery filling of a Butterfinger. The bright orange hue and unique texture that make Butterfinger a fan favorite comes from a well-kept secret that manufacturers shared on an episode of Food Network's "Unwrapped." While they didn't divulge the methodology, Butterfinger makers shared the surprising combination of ingredients that make up their filling. The filling has a corn syrup and molasses base layered with a heaping serving of peanut butter, but the secret ingredient that gives it its crunchy, flakey texture is crushed corn flakes.

While the mass-produced recipe is far too complex for any home chef to attempt, there's a three-ingredient Butterfinger dupe that's too easy not to try. This one swaps corn flakes for another secret ingredient: candy corn. The list of steps to make homemade Butterfinger are as short as the ingredient list. Simply melt candy corn and smooth peanut butter together in the microwave in increments, stirring the mixture every 20 seconds until fully melted. Then, spread the mixture over a baking sheet or tin in an even, inch-thick layer to harden in the freezer for 20 minutes or at room temperature for an hour.

Meanwhile, melt chocolate chips in a microwave bowl; you can also use a blend of milk-chocolate and coconut oil to best mimic smooth Butterfinger coating. When the filling has hardened, you can cut it into candy-bar rectangles to dip into the melted chocolate before they spend another stint in the freezer to harden.