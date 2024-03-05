The Historical Connection Between Chocolate Mousse And Toulouse-Lautrec

In addition to being a prolific painter and achieving success within his lifetime, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was, as the Art Institute of Chicago puts it, gifted at "representing the celebrity brand." One of his most famous works, "At the Moulin Rouge" (1892), is theatrical and vibrant, depicting a bustling metropolitan nightlife scene that's full of electricity and the hum of the after-hours-underworld.

Many of the paintings in the artists' oeuvre share similar subjects of cabarets, brothels, dance halls, salons, and cafes — fashionable people doing fashionable things in fashionable places. Indeed, to say that Toulouse-Lautrec had a "palette" for the decadent would be accurate in a more literal sense than many folks may think. Ina Garten may be a chocolate mousse lover, but perhaps more surprisingly, so was French post-Impressionist painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

While other artists like Picasso and Van Gogh were chasing the green fairy under the absinthe drip, Toulouse-Lautrec was using his spoon to carve into bowls of rich chocolate mousse. (Although, per the lore, 19th-century Parisians reportedly also knew him to carry a holly cane filled with absinthe as a regular fixture. Call it a well-rounded palette.) Chocolate mousse might seem like an emblem of fine dining, but it wasn't invented by a chef at all. It was created by Toulouse-Lautrec during the late 1800s — the same period during which he painted many of his most famous works.