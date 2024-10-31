How To Elevate Your Tuna Noodle Casserole Without Breaking The Bank

Tuna casserole is an easy solution when you need to whip up an affordable and quick dish to serve for dinner that's still comforting and nourishing. It's one of those classic dishes that doesn't always sound appetizing ... until you take the first bite. You can easily upgrade your go-to tuna noodle casserole recipe with ingredients like fresh dill or mushroom soup. Tasting Table also has some other cost-effective ingredients to add to the dish thanks to our recent conversation with Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods.

"Add sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and a sprinkle of fresh herbs like thyme or basil," she says. "A few bread crumbs toasted with garlic on top add a nice crunch and depth of flavor, elevating the dish beyond the classic version." The best part about add-ins like sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts (in addition to the flavor factor) is that these options are shelf-stable foods that might already be in your cabinet — and if not, they're relatively cheap to buy. Bread crumbs are integral to many casseroles, and toasting them as Langley suggests will improve their flavor. Try any of these upgrades or all of them with our dilly tuna casserole recipe with or without the herb.