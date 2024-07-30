12 Ways To Upgrade Your Tuna Noodle Casserole

When you're in the mood for a dinner that's inexpensive, easy, and, most of all, comforting, it's hard to beat the beauty of a good tuna noodle casserole. It's a dish that's typically made with largely shelf-stable ingredients, so it's an easy dinner to whip up when you're just not in the mood to make a grocery store trip. And because all you really have to do is dump all the ingredients into a casserole dish and bake, it requires very little time and prep work to yield delicious results that your whole family will love.

But why stick to a basic tuna noodle casserole when you could upgrade it to something seriously special? We've talked to tuna noodle casserole experts and compiled a list of ideas that will help you transform your standard tuna noodle casserole recipe into a gourmet dish that'll leave you thinking about the standard favorite in a whole new way. Sure, some of them require a bit of extra work or forethought, but since you're starting off with a dish that's so simple anyway, most of these upgrades are fairly easy to employ. So, grab your casserole dish, crack open that can of tuna, and let's get baking. Casserole night has never tasted so good.