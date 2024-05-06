A Canned Salmon Swap Will Instantly Elevate Your Next Tuna Casserole

We dare you to show us a Midwestern dinner table that hasn't been graced by a steaming pan of tuna noodle casserole. Even if you don't live in the American Midwest, there's probably a pretty good chance that you're well-acquainted with the reliable workhorse that is tuna noodle casserole. It's economical, nutritionally well-rounded, and warming. But, for all its years in the last-minute weeknight-dinner rotation, this longtime favorite might need a little sprucing up. It's time to add a sophisticated facelift to your go-to recipe that doesn't require extra steps, techniques, or cooking times. All it takes is the difference of one ingredient — swap the canned tuna for canned salmon.

Salmon and tuna are both dark fish with deep flavors and firm textures that hold up in the oven. Tuna is meaty and mildly fishy, whereas salmon features a sharper umami flavor profile and richer, more robust fishiness. It's a super economical swap, too (hooray for beautifying comfort food classics on a budget). According to online listings for a Walmart in New York, a 14.5-ounce can of StarKist Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon runs for $3, and a 12-ounce can of generic Great Value chunk light tuna costs $2.16. Costco's Kirkland canned Wild Alaska Pink Salmon offers an especially stand-out flavor.