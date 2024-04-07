Add Some Tang To Tuna Noodle Casserole With A Dollop Of Sour Cream

Tuna noodle casserole is a family-friendly staple because it's inexpensive, quick to assemble, and made almost exclusively from pantry goods, including pasta and tinned fish. While there are several ways to elevate this comforting dish — such as adding a dollop of spicy dijon mustard, a simple scattering of dill fronds, or a crispy panko topping — a dash of sour cream lends this American classic an appetizing tang. It enhances the dish with an added layer of flavor that's hard to pinpoint if you don't know it's there.

The characteristic tang of sour cream is produced when cream is treated with lactic acid. The bacteria in this organic acid begins to ferment when introduced to the dairy, eliciting a thicker consistency and a tarter taste. Lactic acid is also found in foods like sauerkraut, sourdough bread, and pickles, lending them anything from a mild sourness to a powerful piquancy.

The acidic dimension of sour cream is perfect for cutting through the richness of a pasta sauce that features cream, creme fraiche, or full-fat milk. (Though, did you know that the clever ingredient will also balance out the sweetness of a tomato-based sauce that you've accidentally over-seasoned with sugar?) The sour cream adds a velvety texture to the sauce, which complements the meatiness of the tinned tuna and the crispness of veggies, like broccoli florets and peas. It also loosens the consistency of a rich sauce that has become overly thick or claggy while lending it a luscious sheen.