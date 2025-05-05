The First Upside-Down Cake Was Not Made With Pineapple

Whenever you hear "upside-down cake," your thoughts likely immediately turn to pineapple. The pineapple upside-down cake has been around for nearly a century and has reached iconic status, but it wasn't the original iteration of a flipped fruit cake. That distinction belongs to dried plums, which we know from recipes appearing in newspapers as early as 1923. The Pittsburgh Press (via Newspapers.com) ran a recipe boasting, "A coffee cake made in a frying pan — a coffee cake where the top becomes the bottom and the bottom becomes the top!" That idea wasn't brand new. Cakes with fruit had been made that way in Europe since the Middle Ages. Americans coined them "skillet cakes," while the "upside-down" term came into play with those 1920s recipes.

Pineapples wouldn't have been available to Europeans and Americans in those early upside-down cake days. They're native to South America and spread to the Caribbean islands; Europeans learned about them through explorers like Christopher Columbus and began growing their own, but the supply remained so limited that pineapples were outrageously expensive. Plums, meanwhile, grew in Europe, as did apples, pears, peaches, and figs — that's why a plum upside-down cake would have been more common, as would any cake with dried fruits because that allowed the fruits to be preserved for longer periods of time without refrigeration. In America, many of the same fruits were being cultivated in the 18th and 19th centuries, and apple skillet cakes would have been a common choice.