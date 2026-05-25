16 Regional American Burgers That Deserve National Attention

There's everything to love about burgers, starting with the almost endless possibilities. Not all burger toppings are created equal, but you have to love something that is so customizable and easy to make, perfect for each individual person that comes to the dinner table. If you're looking for some inspiration for your next burger night, you've come to the right place.

We wanted to shine the spotlight on burgers beloved in certain, specific regions of the country in hopes of maybe — just maybe — helping them go national and get the respect that they deserve. Some areas swap out the standard beef for something completely different, and there are all kinds of funky and creative toppings to talk about here, too. And yes, some might look a little strange at first glance. But then? Sit with it a minute, and for every single one of these, you'll see why they're so beloved.

The best news? Some of these use ingredients that many of us keep on hand as pantry staples, so there's no waiting if one of these strikes your fancy. Others might mean adding something extra to your shopping list, but we can absolutely say that it's 100% worth it. So, let's bring on the burgers and get into it!