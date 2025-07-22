The Regional Missouri Hamburger That's Famous For Its Seriously Unexpected Topping

In the show-me state of Missouri, where slow-cooked barbecue reigns and diners dot the highways, one burger takes a wild turn. It might look like a classic cheeseburger at first glance — but take a bite, and your taste buds will do a double take. We're talking about the guber burger. This regional oddity turned local legend, born in Sedalia, Missouri, is remembered for one key ingredient: melted peanut butter.

That's right. Instead of cheese, this burger gets a warm smear of peanut butter over a sizzling hamburger patty. With a swipe of mayo, a fresh slice of tomato, and crisp lettuce also sandwiched inside a soft bun, you've got a masterpiece that locals rave about. You'll find people today shaking up the recipe with added cheese and bacon, too. And the peanut butter doesn't just add flavor — it contributes protein, healthy fats, and a bit more depth than you'd expect.

The guber burger got its start at the Wheel Inn Drive-In, a humble roadside joint that first opened in 1947. It quickly became a go-to spot for travelers and locals alike — thanks in no small part to its bold peanut butter twist. At its peak, people detoured off the highway just for a taste. Unfortunately, the Wheel Inn closed in 2007 to make way for highway expansion.