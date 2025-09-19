There's A Simple (But Brilliant) Reason Culver's Burger Is Called A ButterBurger
We all know that Wisconsin is considered the nation's cheese capital, and understandably so. The state's cheese-making can be traced back to the 1830s. In addition to laying claim to the birthplace of brick cheese, the state has established a firm reputation for its dairy products. At Culver's, the chain takes advantage of this history with its ButterBurger and has teamed up with family-owned Alcam Creamery to produce a unique and delicious burger recipe.
Alcam Creamery began providing products to local cheese plants in 1946 and continues to send butter throughout the Midwest. Culver's is one of the lucky recipients, and once inside Culver's kitchens, hamburger buns are slathered with the stuff to make each ButterBurger. Though the ButterBurger term might lead unknowing customers to believe that the burger order is somehow cooked or dunked in butter, the quick swipe of the top of the bun is what actually gives this burger its name. This extra buttery bun has resulted in a burger that has landed serious acclaim. With its rich taste and moist, juicy middle, the ButterBurger serves some serious competition to other fast-food options like some of the McDonald's burgers we have sampled.
An easy burger upgrade with a quick swipe
In addition to this buttered burger bun, Culver's burgers are made with pressed and seared fresh beef to maximize the taste of burger orders. Culver's knows exactly what it is doing with its recipe, so much so that bibs are provided for those who sit down inside the restaurant to get their hands on to a fresh ButterBurger. The only unfortunate aspect of Culver's ButterBurger is that it isn't more widely available.
What started in 1984 as a family operation that served up frozen custard and burgers has persisted over the decades, largely due in part to the attention of each patty. Initial burger recipes were made with an ice cream scoop, as beef was measured into ideal sizes using a tool more often associated with sweet treats. The scoop helped the perfectly-sized patties end up on the grill. Culver's now exists only in 26 states and U.S. territories, so if you have one nearby, consider yourself fortunate. For the unlucky others, give your next homemade hamburger buns a brush of butter before you finish them on the grill or in the oven, and you, too, may understand why this is a clutch culinary move.