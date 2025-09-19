There's A Simple (But Brilliant) Reason Culver's Burger Is Called A ButterBurger

We all know that Wisconsin is considered the nation's cheese capital, and understandably so. The state's cheese-making can be traced back to the 1830s. In addition to laying claim to the birthplace of brick cheese, the state has established a firm reputation for its dairy products. At Culver's, the chain takes advantage of this history with its ButterBurger and has teamed up with family-owned Alcam Creamery to produce a unique and delicious burger recipe.

Alcam Creamery began providing products to local cheese plants in 1946 and continues to send butter throughout the Midwest. Culver's is one of the lucky recipients, and once inside Culver's kitchens, hamburger buns are slathered with the stuff to make each ButterBurger. Though the ButterBurger term might lead unknowing customers to believe that the burger order is somehow cooked or dunked in butter, the quick swipe of the top of the bun is what actually gives this burger its name. This extra buttery bun has resulted in a burger that has landed serious acclaim. With its rich taste and moist, juicy middle, the ButterBurger serves some serious competition to other fast-food options like some of the McDonald's burgers we have sampled.