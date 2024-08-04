12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Burgers, According To Adam Richman

Grilling a burger sounds easy — take a chunk of ground meat, roll it like a meatball, press it into a patty, and slap it on the grill to cook. But from the moment you purchase the ground meat to the point when you take your first bite, there are various steps that could go sideways on your path to creating a masterful burger. It takes more than just haphazardly shaping meat and throwing it on your grill. But don't let that deter you from making delicious burgers at home. While many restaurants exist to deliver the best burgers in the U.S., nothing compares to firing up the grill, listening to birds chirp and kids play, and smelling the intoxicating aroma of a wood fire while lounging poolside.

Some folks debate whether the top way to cook burgers is by searing them on a flat surface, like a cast iron griddle, versus directly on the grill grate. Whichever way you choose to grill burgers, knowing which mistakes to avoid when grilling them can help you craft one of the best burgers you've ever had. To give us the low-down on grilling burgers, we spoke with the man who has tried everything, Adam Richman. He's an author, producer, cook, and television host. From the right amount of fat in the meat to melting the cheese on your burger like a pro, these tips stemming from Richman's love for a good burger will put you on track to avoid the most common mistakes.