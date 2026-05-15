Why You Might Want A Higher-Fat Beef Ratio For Grilled Burgers

Taking your first bite of a grilled burger — preferably on the patio on a warm evening as the sun goes down — is a wonderful thing. It's more than just a good meal, it is a cultural touchpoint — the sort of shared experience that makes eating about more than just sustenance. Unless, of course, that first bite is into a dry, chewy burger. Nothing quite ruins the idyllic backyard barbecue scene like a bad burger. Fortunately, the solution to this problem might be simpler than you expect. For perfectly plump patties, all you need to do is up the fat ratio in your ground beef.

When it comes to grilled burgers in particular, you want to stay away from the lean end of the spectrum. That 93/7 ground beef — 93% meat and 7% fat — might sound good on paper, and it is probably healthier, but it makes a lousy grilled burger. Instead, go heavy on the fat with the 75/25 mix. This isn't quite the highest fat content ground beef allowed by the USDA, but it's close. With grilling, though, that's exactly what you want.

Grilled meats sit on an open grate above the heat source. As they cook, any juices and fats produced drip off and are vaporized. All of the surface fat on the burger is lost, so having plenty in the mix ensures a good crust on the outside and a middle that stays nice and juicy. As a bonus, all of the fat dripping down turns to a rich, meaty smoke that also helps flavor the burgers.