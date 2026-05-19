The Flavor-Infusing Trick You Use For Steak Works Just As Well On Burgers

If you're a beef eater, chances are you have strong opinions about what makes a succulent steak or the best burger. Between different styles of cooking, seasonings, and sauces, one trick to infuse flavor in either is as simple as it is effective. It always pays to baste your steak with butter and the same goes for your burgers too.

Simply put, fat means flavor and a butter baste for your burgers is just the thing to add even more great taste to your meat just as you would with a steak. For example, consider the Butterburgers from fast food chain Culver's. This is a flavorful demonstration of what happens if you fry a hamburger in butter. More than simply using the fat for frying, repeatedly spooning it over the burgers to baste the patties as they cook adds to the satisfaction, helping your burgers become all the juicier and more delicious.

This trick is especially useful when you're working with leaner ground beef in your burger patties to help supplement the lack of fat. You can also try this with turkey, chicken, or pork burgers, depending on your personal taste preferences, but it works wonders with beef. If you're a fan of making your own homemade compound butters, the flavorful possibilities for a butter-basted burger are endless.