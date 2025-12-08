8 Of The Best Green Chile Cheeseburgers In New Mexico

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're planning a trip to the Land of Enchantment, there are plenty of famous New Mexico foods you should jot down on your desert-dining bucket list — but few are as celebrated as the green chile cheeseburger. Traditionally, the green chiles on this iconic New Mexico dish are a hot pepper grown in the Hatch Valley in the southern part of the state (and nowhere else in the world, I might add). Compared to Colorado's Pueblo chiles — used in Colorado's own version of the green chile cheeseburger — New Mexican chiles (also known as Hatch chiles) are often spicier and known for their trademark smoky, robust taste. Since they grow only in the valley, nourished by the fertile soil of the Rio Grande, they're a great source of pride for New Mexicans.

I make the nearly 2,500-mile trip from my home on the East Coast to New Mexico often, just to get my hands on a green chile cheeseburger — okay, not just for the burger, but I always scope them out when I'm in town. In this list, I've rounded up some of the best spots for New Mexico's most iconic burger, from down-home dives to elegant eateries. I based these picks, which boast great textures and bold, chile-forward flavors, on both my personal experience eating at some of these restaurants and on reviews. So grab a stack of napkins, a cold drink, and prepare your taste buds for an American classic with a fiery side as we dive into the spots that do New Mexico's most iconic dish right.