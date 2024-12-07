Anthony Bourdain's 12 Favorite Spots To Eat And Drink At In The South

Few people lived the life that Anthony Bourdain did, traveling the world to explore different countries, different cuisines, and meet scores of amazing people along the way. Bourdain had what he called the best pork of his life in Bali, found a ton of top-tier favorite places to eat while in France, and named Punjab, India as the only place on Earth where he actually loved vegetarian food. But what about Bourdain's favorite locations that were perhaps a little closer to home?

Many of us might not have the chance to go jetting off to the other side of the world, but that doesn't mean there's no chance of visiting some of the places that Bourdain cited as his favorite finds as he traveled across the American South. In fact, there's a good chance that you may have eaten at one of them already.

If that seems surprising, it shouldn't. Bourdain journeyed far and wide, with enough travel experience to fill multiple books with anecdotes, stories, and insights like those compiled in "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide." At the same time he was opinionated and saw more things in his lifetime than most can imagine, and was always that guy we all wanted to tour the world with. With that in mind, let's talk about some of his favorite places in the southern states of the U.S.

