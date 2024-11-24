It's been six years since the passing of chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain, but for many of his fans (and beyond), his influence lives on. Whatever Bourdain touched or mentioned was a guaranteed great place to eat, and much of his popularity was based on his egalitarian approach to good food. It wasn't always about fine-dining, trendy, or fancy places. In fact, he often loved the casual, humble, or classic places. He wasn't scared to try anything and his dark humor and brutal honesty were often what made him such a refreshing voice. It was always about the simple pleasures for Bourdain, and part of his love for French cuisine is evident in that. This maverick of food and travel had a soft spot for France, and Paris is particular. On an episode of "No Reservations" set in Paris, he remarks how a ham sandwich and coffee on a Parisian sidewalk were part of life's simple pleasures.

Advertisement

As an expat living in France, I can attest to the fact that France's restaurants are so numerous that it can be overwhelming to know where to eat, and it's difficult to make any meaningful "best of" list when there is an abundance of good food in every corner. Whether you're a first or 10th time visitor, it's always good to get advice on where to dine. Making a Bourdain "pilgrimage" to his favorite spots around the country is an incredible way to go about it. Here are some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite places to eat in France.