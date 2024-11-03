Here's Where Anthony Bourdain Had The Best Pork Of His Life
Anthony Bourdain was known for his wry, dark humor, culinary prowess, and poetic way with language, and to say that he traveled the world would be an understatement. He set foot in more than 80 countries, and it's not hard to imagine that he would have traveled to many more had his life not been tragically cut short at just 61 years of age. Although a single oyster ignited his deep love of food, Bourdain had an unabashed love of animal proteins. He consumed various animal proteins cooked in a plethora of local traditions during his travels, but he was especially fond of a pork dish he tried in Bali.
Bali is one of Indonesia's most famous, popular, and stunningly beautiful islands, and it was on his first trip to Indonesia while filming "No Reservations" in 2006 that Bourdain encountered babi guling at a restaurant named Ibu Oka in Ubud and fell in love, claiming it was the best pork he'd ever eaten. Out of the many foods that Anthony Bourdain loved, one of his favorites was babi guling, Balinese roasted whole suckling pig. Babi guling is not a typical, everyday meal eaten in Bali; the rich, indulgent, suckling pig is more frequently eaten as a meal to mark celebrations, milestones, and large family gatherings such as funerals or weddings.
How babi guling is prepared and served in Bali
Before cooking, the young pig is rubbed all over in bumbu, a fragrant paste of spices typically comprised of garlic, turmeric, and lemongrass. It is also blended with lots of spicy chiles and basted in coconut milk or water as it cooks on a slowly rotating spit over coconut husk. The long process of cooking the pig for many hours yields incredibly tender, juicy meat with shatteringly crispy skin, reminiscent of the Filipino dish made of pork belly called lechon. Traditionally, the suckling pig is turned by hand on the spit, making the labor-intensive dish something not to be taken for granted when enjoying.
Babi guling is typically served with vegetables, rice, and usually other sides made from the whole pig like blood sausage and organ meats. While the many sides served at different restaurants can vary greatly throughout Bali, babi guling is always served with pieces of that impossibly crispy skin, which has been painstakingly separated from the meat once finished cooking. Round out this rich, indulgent meal with a cold, refreshing light beer like Bintang for a true Balinese experience. If you're ever lucky enough to pay the picturesque island a visit, be sure to indulge in as many of the 15 best foods and drinks to try in Bali as possible.