Here's Where Anthony Bourdain Had The Best Pork Of His Life

Anthony Bourdain was known for his wry, dark humor, culinary prowess, and poetic way with language, and to say that he traveled the world would be an understatement. He set foot in more than 80 countries, and it's not hard to imagine that he would have traveled to many more had his life not been tragically cut short at just 61 years of age. Although a single oyster ignited his deep love of food, Bourdain had an unabashed love of animal proteins. He consumed various animal proteins cooked in a plethora of local traditions during his travels, but he was especially fond of a pork dish he tried in Bali.

Bali is one of Indonesia's most famous, popular, and stunningly beautiful islands, and it was on his first trip to Indonesia while filming "No Reservations" in 2006 that Bourdain encountered babi guling at a restaurant named Ibu Oka in Ubud and fell in love, claiming it was the best pork he'd ever eaten. Out of the many foods that Anthony Bourdain loved, one of his favorites was babi guling, Balinese roasted whole suckling pig. Babi guling is not a typical, everyday meal eaten in Bali; the rich, indulgent, suckling pig is more frequently eaten as a meal to mark celebrations, milestones, and large family gatherings such as funerals or weddings.