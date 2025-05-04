New Mexico Vs Colorado Chiles: What's The Difference?

Hot pepper fans, this one's for you. Today, we're exploring two proud regional crops — New Mexico Hatch chiles and Colorado Pueblo peppers — to find out what makes them unique. Both peppers belong to the same plant family, Capsicum annuum, but the idiosyncratic growing conditions of their respective home states yield chile peppers with totally distinct profiles and cultural identities. Indeed, these proud regional crops have inspired much "heated" debate (pun intended). In 2019, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham took to her X account to jeer, "There's a reason they call New Mexico the chile capital of the world — no one does it better. Eat your heart out, Colorado!" So, what's the difference?

The main distinguishing factors between these two emerald jewels of Southwestern agriculture are their spiciness and flavor. Hatch chiles may be more widely known, but roughly 500 miles north of the Hatch Valley and 100 miles south of Denver, Pueblo, Colorado, grows another, hotter type of pepper. Colorado Pueblo chiles clock in between 5,000 and 20,000 Scoville Heat Units on the famed Scoville scale. This is far spicier than Hatch chiles, which generally lie between 500 and 3,000 SHU (only a third as hot as a jalapeño pepper). Smoky, earthy, and rich, Hatch chiles are more about their distinctive taste than their heat. Whichever you prefer, both types of fresh chile peppers are fire-roasted by farmers and sold by the pound post-harvest — so feel free to dig in.