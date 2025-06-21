These Are The Absolute Best Burgers In Every US State
Few dishes act as a greater symbol of classic American food than the humble burger. It's the most universally loved meal, with an astounding 50 billion served at restaurants around the country every year. It's as much a symbol of Americana as the Statue of Liberty or the bald eagle, and although it's only a bit more than 100 years old, the burger is a quintessential example — nay, a paragon — of everything that American food was, is, and could be.
Plenty of states stake their claim in the first official burger, but this contentious debate has never been fully settled. Nevertheless, every state in the U.S. is home to some mind-blowing takes on America's favorite sandwich, from classic iterations with just meat and cheese to towering icons of beefy, saucy, veggie-laden splendor. We've rounded up this list of each state's most iconic burger joints, including simple creations from ultra-casual spots and gourmet bites from classy, time-honored establishments. So, let's pull up to the drive thru, step up to the counter, or take a seat in the dining room and bite into some of the country's best burgers to date, state by state.
Alabama - Travis Chicago Style
Nowadays, it's not uncommon to get one of the best meals of your life from the back of a truck. Travis Chicago Style is the longest-running food truck in all of Alabama, and that's largely thanks to its famous burger — the Grizzly Bear burger. It's not a pretty sight, and it might require a knife and fork, but it's worth it to savor the two juicy patties, two beef sausages, peppers, onions, and barbeque sauce that makes up this gargantuan meal (although you might need to hibernate after).
facebook.com/Travis-Chicago-Style-Polish-Sausage-Bear-Burger
(205) 223-7499
200 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222
Alaska - Pucker Wilson's
Pucker Wilson's in Juneau is renowned around the state for its sauce-drenched, hefty burgers and convenient drive-thru service. The Husky Dawson — topped with bacon, beer-battered onion rings, cheese, and the eatery's own Pucker sauce — is often considered the best in Alaska, but don't miss the restaurant's specials, updated daily on its Facebook page. Grab the Husky Dawson with a side of 3 Way fries — regular and sweet potato fries mixed with fried Brussels sprouts and a side of Pucker sauce — and thank us later.
Multiple locations
Arizona - Diablo Burger
Diablo Burger, in the heart of Flagstaff, crushes the burger competition in AZ with its unique English muffin-topped creations, branded with the eatery's iconic logo. It's committed to keeping ingredients as local as possible — including its charbroiled, grass-fed, antibiotic-free beef — in an effort to make a sustainable, positive impact on the local community. And at Diablo Burger, local means tasty, especially when it comes to the DB House burger — a savory stack of blackening-spiced beef, herby chimichurri sauce, and an over-easy egg.
(928) 774-3274
120 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Arkansas - The Ohio Club
Al Capone once frequented The Ohio Club, otherwise known as the oldest club in the state of Arkansas, located in Hot Springs — the state's main tourist hub. Back in the day, the club was known for celebrity appearances and gambling, but today, it's known primarily for one thing: the Ohio burger. This beast consists of melty pepper jack cheese, swaths of bacon, and a giant onion ring on top of a 7-ounce beef patty. Get yours with the club's legendary whole fried okra — a rare find, even in the South.
(501) 627-0702
336 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California - 4505 Burgers & BBQ
4505 Burgers & BBQ started out as a whole animal meat company in San Francisco, but today, it's the king of meat in Oakland, having cemented its spot in American burger lore. The self-proclaimed Best Damn grass-fed cheeseburger is largely considered the best in the state (some might say country) with its quarter pound of meat, Gruyere cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame and scallion bun, proving that the simple things in life are often the best.
(415) 231-6993
705 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Colorado - Atomic Cowboy/Fat Sully's
Atomic Cowboy is a regional chain joined by Fat Sully's and the Denver Biscuit Company to create a Colorado mainstay restaurant conglomerate. Its most precious offering is known as the Lights Out burger (probably for the immediate nap you'll need afterwards). It's a contemporary reimagining of a classic as a double smashburger with aged American cheese, house-made pickles, minced onions, and the eatery's special sauce betwixt two brioche buns. It's hefty, greasy, cheap, and — therefore — a quintessential example of the all-American cheeseburger.
Multiple locations
Connecticut - GoldBurgers
GoldBurgers in Newington — the brainchild of Matt Crowley — started cranking out burgers in 2009, and it now sees travelers from all over the state stopping by the Hartford suburb for some of the best quick grub Connecticut has to offer. There are plenty of sweet, spicy, and ultra-umami burgers to choose from here, but the eponymous sandwich is the ultimate tried-and-trued, with two juicy patties and all the regular fixings, plus potato chips for some necessary crunch. It's huge, but not comically large — more like a perfectly manageable, glorious mess.
(860) 665-0478
1096 Main St, Newington, CT 06111
Delaware - Chelsea Tavern
Right across from the Grand Opera House in downtown Wilmington you'll find Chelsea Tavern: a modern gastropub designed with a unique blend of timeless rustic and contemporary chic elements. Ever since its Redemption burger was granted the Critic's Choice Award during the 2024 Delaware Burger Battle, it's been known for a lot more than its massive tap beer selection. It's got a hamburger patty fried in Wisconsin butter, sharp cheddar, pepper bacon, fried pickles, and Redemption sauce — so, basically heaven on a brioche bun.
(302) 482-3333
821 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida - M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom
M.E.A.T., right between Miami and Key West, is all classic Americana with none of the frills. Created by chef George Patti and sommelier Thomas Smith, this spot famously smokes all of its meats and creates all of its condiments and dressings in-house. The Inside-Out Juicy Lucy is the star here, with a patty stuffed with pimento cheese (like a regular Midwestern-style Juicy Lucy, despite its name) and house-made bacon, plus extra American cheese on top. It's gooey — but in a good way.
(305) 852-3833
88005 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036
Georgia - NFA Burger
Georgia's best burger has come to us from a humble gas station — that's right, NFA Burger began by cranking out deliciously greasy sandwiches like there's no tomorrow from inside a Chevron (though a second location has since opened in Alpharetta's Avalon shopping center). There's only one burger to choose from, but one is all you need. It's got two 2.75-ounce patties, pickles, American cheese, mustard, and a house special sauce — Sassy sauce — on a potato roll. You can add additional toppings, but we'd recommended not messing with the sanctity of this holy creation.
Multiple locations
Hawaii - The Daley
Chinatown for smashburgers? If it's The Daley you're talking about, then absolutely. This spot is a literal burger paradise in downtown Honolulu, tucked away among a plethora of Asian eateries. You have more fingers than The Daley has menu items, but that's how you know it makes a killer burger. The only option here is the eponymous cheeseburger, with Hawaii-raised, grass-fed, smashed beef, chopped grilled onions, and Boss sauce on a potato bun — double up on the patties if you know what's good for you.
1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho - Wyld Child
Casual, chic, and just the right amount of bougie — that's Wyld Child in Boise's Bench neighborhood. It's fast-casual and you can take it to-go, but you'll want to settle in and get cozy with a meal and a handcrafted cocktail. The classic griddle burger is a local-plus-Wagyu blend of double thin-and-juicy patties with pickles, onions, American cheese, and a house sauce for a mere $6.99. Add a buck and get yours gourmet-ified with bacon jam, black garlic Dijon-mayo, and Gruyere.
(208) 789-4639
13 S Latah St Ste 103, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois - JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
JT's is a Chicago mainstay, from its burgers to its sandwiches to its sides. In 2024, it earned the People's Choice Award for best burger during Chicago's annual Hamburger Hop, when chef Chris Cunningham created an outstanding meal from basic ingredients provided by the competition. But he gets even more creative at the restaurant, with the standout JT's Special burger, complete with two angus patties, caramelized onions, cheddar, sliced apple, applewood smoked bacon, and Dijonnaise.
(773) 754-7729
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana - The Workingman's Friend
It's not every day you get to step into a 100-plus-year-old establishment and order a meal, making the cheeseburger at The Workingman's Friend a true bucket list item. It's clear that the place hasn't changed much since its inception in 1918, even down to the owners — descendants of the Macedonian immigrant family who founded the restaurant. There's no frills here, just a classic smashburger (or, just a regular burger in the Midwest), with two cheese-drenched patties, lettuce, tomato, and a thin slice of bread in the middle, Big Mac-style.
facebook.com/The-Workingmans-Friend
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa - Halftime Bar & Grill
Named best burger of 2025 by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association, Halftime Bar & Grill is a true master of its craft. The family-run restaurant in rural Pleasantville is part sports bar, part family restaurant, and all Iowa legend, despite it being new on the scene. The award-winning Humpback burger has an extra-thick patty and the usual veggies, plus two thick-and-crispy onion rings, bacon, ham, pepper jack cheese, and a smattering of barbeque sauce — as is custom in these parts.
facebook.com/Halftime-Bar-Grill
(515) 481-9053
107 N Jefferson St, Pleasantville, IA 50225
Kansas - The Cozy Inn
The aptly named Cozy Inn in Salina does burgers a little differently. Taking inspiration from Wichita-born White Castle, it's been cranking out adorable little sliders that are infused with onions since 1922, back when they cost only 5 cents a pop. It was a big hit during the Great Depression, and it's an even bigger hit today. Folks line up around the block to get a taste of the historic eatery's mini burgers, which come sans cheese or fries, but with optional condiments and pickles on a custom-made bun.
(785) 825-2699
108 N 7th St, Salina, KS 67401
Kentucky - Dovie's
Looking at this unremarkable building, blending easily into the small town of Tompkinsville, you would never guess that Dovie's has harbored Kentucky's best burger behind its walls since 1940. Here, the unspoken rule is that you have to grab an RC Cola with your deep-fried — that's right, deep-fried — burger. Choose to have yours with the frying oil pressed out — "squozed," as they say — or not. The frying oil gives the patties an exquisite char that will implant this meal into your permanent memory.
facebook.com/Dovies-Restaurant
107 W 4th St, Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Louisiana - Judice Inn
The four words "best hamburger in town" definitely get your appetite's attention. Well, these words were uttered by locals soon after two brothers, Alcide and Marc Judice, literally built Judice Inn with their family in Lafayette way back in 1947. Diners have the option of a hamburger or cheeseburger (and they can double up on the beef patties, if they so please) dressed in this spot's special Judice sauce, as well as a mayo-mustard mixture and the option to add lettuce and onion, which come served alongside on the plate.
(337) 984-5614
3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine - Sammy's Deluxe
In a world of total customization, it's rare for an establishment to forbid any kind of add-on or subtraction from a dish on the menu. However, the folks at Sammy's Deluxe in coastal Rockland will deny any attempt to toy with the cheeseburger, and honestly, good for them. The burger is sourced from Caldwell Farms — a nearly 130-year-old farm that won a prestigious award in 2019 for its food production — and the only toppings you'll find are grilled onions and a hefty slathering of sauce (and, according to the menu, "a pinch of magic").
(207) 466-9059
488 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841
Maryland - Sunshine General Store
Maryland's most famous burger is another example of the more low-key, the better. Sunshine General Store in Brookeville may look a little rough around the edges on the outside, but it's home to the state's most beloved burger: the Sunshine burger. It's a perfectly greasy sandwich of tender meat, thick-cut pickles, tomato, raw onion, American cheese, and optional bacon. You'll likely want to grab yours to-go, as there's little seating available apart from a diner-style counter and small table — this place is about as old-school and unassuming as they come.
sunshine-general-store.res-menu.com
(301) 774-7428
22300 Georgia Ave, Brookeville, MD 20833
Massachusetts - The Blue Ox
It's not uncommon for Bostonians to head north up the coast just for a taste of one of the country's best burgers at the ritzy Blue Ox. Chef Matt O'Neil crafts the fan-favorite Sin burger with applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and truffle aioli — a heavenly trio, despite its name. This wicked-good burger is a three-time winner of Boston's prestigious Battle of the Burger competition.
(781) 780-5722
191 Oxford St, Lynn, MA 01901
Michigan - Clyde's Drive-In
When you cross the bridge and arrive on Michigan's upper peninsula, Clyde's Drive-In is there to greet you with open arms and a big, sloppy burger. Choose between a ¼-, ½-, or The Big C ¾-pounder (if you dare), and always opt for the cheese. Imagine a Big Mac, but made with the care and expertise of a small-town, dedicated burger joint that's been in business for over 70 years — that's what you get at Clyde's.
Multiple locations
Minnesota - Parlour
The Twin Cities' most beloved burger (shockingly, it's not a Juicy Lucy) comes to us from a snug, contemporary lounge known as Parlour. The Parlour burger made a name for itself with its flashy mix of brisket, ribeye, and chuck steak as a double patty with butter slathered in between. The meat is then topped with white American cheese and served with some pickle slices on the side. Legend has it that the bar once sold 398 in a single night.
Multiple locations
Mississippi - Neon Pig
Neon Pig in Tupelo is first and foremost a butcher shop, but it's also a fresh seafood purveyor that specializes in craft beer and one of the nation's favorite burgers — talk about an impressive resumé. The smashburger comes on ciabatta with bacon crumbles, pickled onions, cheddar, hoisin, and comeback sauce. This ain't your papa's burger; the patty is an eclectic mix of aged filet mignon, ribeye, sirloin, New York strip, and the famous Benton's bacon.
(662) 269-2533
1203 N Gloster St f, Tupelo, MS 38804
Missouri – Jack Nolen's
A comfortable, homey spot just a couple blocks from the river in downtown St. Louis, Jack Nolen's is a local burger legend. Its cheeseburger with a smashed patty looks straightforward from the outside, but the meat's signature melt-in-your-mouth texture (thanks to the fatty chuck, brisket, and short rib) makes it anything but ordinary. It comes topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a potato bun. Stop in to order, because this old-school spot doesn't have a phone.
2501 S 9th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana - Naps Grill
Hamilton's Naps Grill has been around for nearly 30 years, and in that time, it's cemented its spot in Montana's burger history — which is no small feat, mind you. This spot has a classy bar, but it also has a chalkboard menu and plenty of comfort food, combining the best of both dining worlds. The 12-ounce patty burgers are made to order, but you have to get one stacked to the nines with bacon, 'shrooms, and all the classic fixings.
(406) 363-0136
200 W Main St, Hamilton, MT 59840
Nebraska - Bob's Bar & Grill
Bob's Bar & Grill in Martinsburg is the definition of hole-in-the-wall. It looks a little homely from the outside, but it proves that being judgmental will get you nowhere. Bob's is home to a burger patty that's twice the width of the bun, but it's worth the awkward bites. Pickles and onions come on the side, but it really doesn't need anything besides the delicious (and comically large) meat to be the best in Nebraska.
(402) 945-2995
5205 Main St, Ponca, NE 68770
Nevada - Fukuburger
This one was a toughie, what with Las Vegas being home to plenty of delicious quick bites, but Fukuburger pleads an excellent case for best burger in Nevada. It slings burgers a little outside the norm from the back of a truck — the first-ever gourmet food truck in Vegas, in fact — though it also boasts two brick-and-mortar locations. The eponymous burger is built like a classic, but infused with Japanese flavor via a drizzle of wasabi mayo and Fuku sauce. And you need to get some Jazz fries on the side to make it a real Fuku experience.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire - The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery
The Tuckaway in Raymond functions as both a butcher shop and sit-down eatery — and arguably the best in New England, at that. It's a consistent award winner for its burgers and ultra-fresh meats. Executive chef Bobby "The Butcha" Marcotte creates a slew of irresistible burgers, but the fan favorite — featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" — is the Whole Tuckin' Farm, with beef, fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, and a secret special sauce.
(603) 244-2431
58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey - Krug's Tavern
As the reigning champ in New Jersey's Best Burger Showdown, the Ironbound's Krug's Tavern cooks up a sight to behold. The family-owned eatery has been going strong for 90-plus years, largely thanks to its 12-ounce 80/20 beef patty, cooked on a teensy flattop, infusing it with all the flavor of the burgers cooked before it, the way the burger gods intended. We recommend a cheeseburger with pickles, hot peppers, and Taylor ham, because when in Rome...
(973) 465-9795
118 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105
New Mexico - Tumbleweeds Diner
Tumbleweeds Diner in Magdalena (population less-than 800) is a new kid on the block, but that doesn't stop it from bursting onto New Mexico's burger scene like the state's famously sudden hailstorms. Its colorful building sticks out like a sore thumb on Highway 60, promising a delicious small-town meal that most of us only get to read about in cozy novels. The Cowboy Candy burger, with candied jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar, is slowly amassing a cult following.
(575) 418-7537
1408 1st St, Magdalena, NM 87825
New York - Minetta Tavern
The Black Label burger at Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village is New York. It's quietly classy, not flashy, and doesn't have anything to prove. Oh, and it's expensive. The juicy, round, dry-aged beef patty (you can hardly call it a patty) decked out with caramelized onions and plopped on a brioche bun clocks in at a whopping $38. Most burger-focused foodies are well aware of this NYC icon — even the great Anthony Bourdain called it one of his favorites.
(212) 475-3850
113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina - Al's Burger Shack
Chapel Hill is home to Al's Burger Shack, a quaint, homey spot that's decked out like your favorite uncle's living room. Here, 100% angus beef is formed by hand into thick, juicy patties and stacked into a tantalizing tower of meat, specialty toppings, and house-crafted condiments. Every burger on the menu shines, but the Bobo chili cheeseburger — with house-made chili, onions, mustard, American cheese, and slaw — is a fan favorite that's worth the mess.
Multiple locations
North Dakota - JL Beers
This small, Fargo-based chain spanning three states has everything you could want in a classic American pub: a huge beer selection, cozy neon decor, good company, and a great all-American cheeseburger. It comes with just handmade seasoned patties, cheese, pickles, and ketchup — the way it ought to be. The service is ultra-fast, and the open kitchen at the original downtown Fargo location allows you to watch the burger experts at JL Beers craft your masterpiece.
Multiple locations
Ohio - Swensons Drive-In
Ahh, good ol' Swensons. This regional fast food chain is an Ohio institution for good reason. It all started way back in 1934, and it hasn't really changed much since. Folks always opt for the iconic Galley Boy (a double with cheese, two special sauces, and a pimento-stuffed olive on top) paired with one of 18 milkshake flavors. Servers literally sprint to your car with your food, which is a little strange, but we expected some burger weirdness to come from the state that gave us Cincinnati chili.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma - Tucker's Onion Burgers
Oklahoma's humble onion burger has been around since the Great Depression, but Tuckers helped put it on the map, despite the restaurant only being around since 2011. The small, '50s-style chain makes sure to keep with the times and offer Impossible meat and poultry patties, but the beef and onion combo is what Okies pull up to the drive-thru for. The double onion burger with cheese is the way to go — you can add toppings if you want, but it's decidedly perfect as-is.
Multiple locations
Oregon - Tulip Shop Tavern
Tulip Shop Tavern is very Portland. It's a hip and artsy yet unpretentious adults-only spot specializing in boozy bevs and cheesy burgs — smashburgers, that is. The juicy, smashed patties can be decked out with traditional fixings, but we recommend the Fair burger to satiate your burger craving. It's a quarter pound of meat loaded with umami from garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and white American cheese. Pair it with a local IPA for a real Portland experience.
(503) 206-8483
825 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania - Charlie's Hamburgers
You don't need a ton of bells and whistles to make an irresistible burger, and Charlie's Hamburgers in Folsom is proof. The original location was a bare-bones building that didn't have the room for a fryer, but in 2019, the business moved to a bigger spot so it could crank out some crispy fries with every order. Snag yourself a plain ol' hamburger, then decide on toppings and whether or not you want to double- or even triple-down on the beef patty.
(610) 461-4228
237 E Macdade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033
Rhode Island - There, There.
Both locations (west end and downtown) of There, There. in Providence has enough cool, psychedelic energy to rival the Grateful Dead. The trendsetting spot started out as a food truck with a cult-like following, but once the following proved too big for the modest truck to handle, opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2023 became a necessity. Order up the Dream burger and enjoy double beef patties, cheese, mayo, patty sauce, shredduce (shredded lettuce — duh), and umami-loaded onion jam.
Multiple locations
South Carolina - Husk
The vibe is classy at Charleston's Husk, and the menu is packed with tempting, top-quality dinner options. But keep your focus on the famous Husk cheeseburger. Chef Sean Brock gives the nostalgia of a basic diner cheeseburger a gourmet twist with his eponymous creation. Two beef and Benton's bacon patties, cheese, and special sauce nestled between a squishy bun hits the mark every time. But keep in mind these are only available during brunch service.
(843) 577-2500
76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota - Nick's Hamburger Shop
The origins of Nick's Hamburger Shop date back to 1929, when founders Harold and Gladys Nikalson used a unique tank-fry method to craft flavor-packed burgers. The Brookings burger spot is now a SoDak institution thanks to its perfectly greasy, craveable burgers. Grab a few small cheeseburgers with simple, tangy toppings like relish, pickles, and mustard — it's not the toppings, but the beef tallow-frying method that gives each one a uniquely mouth-watering appeal.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee - Bare Bones Butcher
Bare Bones is a whole animal butcher shop in The Nations that lives up to its name by being free of any glitz and glam. Instead, the focus is on the meat, especially its renowned burger. It's a scandalously cheesy double patty dressed with house-made pickles, Duke's mayo, and yellow mustard. Call the shop to place your order, and don't forget to tack on a side of beef fat-fried potatoes if you know what's good for you.
(615) 730-9808
906 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas - Herd's Hamburgers
Herd's Hamburgers of sleepy Jacksboro might be Texas' best kept secret (after lawnmower races, of course). It's been in the same family since 1916, so it's had plenty of time to cement itself as a local linchpin. Guests can scribble on the wall while they wait for their burger, etching their mark on history. Quarter-pound patties are lightly smashed and cooked with the bun resting on top, then topped with cheese, mustard, lettuce, onions, and pickles.
401 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Utah - Crown Burgers
SLC's crowning fast food achievement is a small chain that first opened its doors in the '70s with 65 menu items. Now, it's home to over 100 options, but the namesake burger reigns supreme. It's got lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and a heaping pile of uniquely sweet and fragrant pastrami. It makes for a stacked, beefy, Reuben-burger hybrid you won't find outside of the Beehive State.
Multiple locations
Vermont - Broken Hearts Burger
Broken Hearts Burger in Fairlee is all about comfort food nostalgia. The retro-inspired fast-causal joint only just opened in 2021, but being relatively fresh on the scene doesn't stop it from earning consistent state-wide recognition for its unbeatable burgers. The Heartbreaker burger is the go-to, with double smashed meat and double cheese, fried onions, pickles, lettuce, and Jump Back sauce on a potato bun.
192 US-5, Fairlee, VT 05045
Virginia - Spelunker's Frozen Custard & Cavern Burgers
On your way into Shenandoah National Park via the North entrance, you'll find Spelunker's in all its old-fashioned glory. This spot does things the tried-and-true way here, like grinding beef in-house for the famed Cavern burger, which comes with just cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, the holy trinity of condiments (ketchup, mustard, and mayo), and optional bacon. Come hungry for dessert, because you have to finish off your burger meal with Spelunker's ice cream of the day.
(540) 631-0300
116 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Washington - John Howie Steak
Bellevue's John Howie Steak is a quintessential steakhouse that's primed for a romantic date, celebration feast, or whenever you're craving some top-quality meat in a ritzy (but cozy) atmosphere. Pricey Wagyu beef is the name of the game here, but it still doesn't outshine the USDA prime beef bacon cheeseburger, with chuck and short rib, local cheddar cheese, Kurobuta bacon, crisp veggies, and drive-in sauce on a toasty house-made bun.
(425) 440-0880
11111 NE 8th St #125, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Virginia - Jim's Drive-In
Jim's Drive-In in Lewisburg encapsulates the spirit of West Virginia to a tee. The friendly hospitality and delicious from-scratch meals will make you feel like you never left home. You can't beat a classic hamburger here, but the Big Jim Ranch burger is something special, piled high with beef, a thick slice of ham, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Enjoy it from your car or nestle into the rustic picnic-style seating outside, and be sure to bring cash.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin - Pickles Bar & Grill
Hazelhurst's Pickles Bar & Grill is as rustic as they come — you can even take a seat in an actual pontoon boat to enjoy your meal (don't worry, it's outside). It's the proud recipient of the Wisconsin Beef Council's first-ever best burger award for its legendary all-American burger. Shockingly, it doesn't have cheese curds on it, but it's still drenched in cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked garlic mayo, all stacked on a hefty half-pound patty.
(715) 358-5738
5507 Co Rd Y, Hazelhurst, WI 54531
Wyoming - Born in a Barn
Finding the best burger in a state known for its beef was no small feat, but Born in a Barn makes a compelling argument for the title with its unique line-up. There's plenty of saucy, spicy burgers in this cozy Laramie joint, but The Popper is the standout choice (partly because it was featured on "Triple D"). It's anything but standard, with a quarter pound of seasoned beef, breaded jalapeños, cream cheese, and raspberry pepper jelly.
(307) 460-3604
100 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
In order to be dubbed the best burger for its respective state, each pick had to have amassed some serious recognition among burger lovers. We picked burgers with substantial positive feedback from reviews and "best of" articles, including plenty with state-level awards under their belts. Many of these eateries are local linchpins with histories dating back nearly a century, while others are newer spots that are rapidly accruing cult followings.
The best burger in each state is subjective, and there are plenty of restaurants around the nation that came close to earning our title of best in the state, but we stand by our top picks. These burgers earned their shining reputation and our vote thanks to unique recipes, top-quality ingredients, or expert burger craftsmanship, and all act as a quintessential example of the one meal that can encapsulate America's culinary history.