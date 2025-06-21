These Are The Absolute Best Burgers In Every US State

By Hunter Wren Miele
Few dishes act as a greater symbol of classic American food than the humble burger. It's the most universally loved meal, with an astounding 50 billion served at restaurants around the country every year. It's as much a symbol of Americana as the Statue of Liberty or the bald eagle, and although it's only a bit more than 100 years old, the burger is a quintessential example — nay, a paragon — of everything that American food was, is, and could be.

Plenty of states stake their claim in the first official burger, but this contentious debate has never been fully settled. Nevertheless, every state in the U.S. is home to some mind-blowing takes on America's favorite sandwich, from classic iterations with just meat and cheese to towering icons of beefy, saucy, veggie-laden splendor. We've rounded up this list of each state's most iconic burger joints, including simple creations from ultra-casual spots and gourmet bites from classy, time-honored establishments. So, let's pull up to the drive thru, step up to the counter, or take a seat in the dining room and bite into some of the country's best burgers to date, state by state.

Alabama - Travis Chicago Style

Huge burger with two patties, sausage, cheese, and BBQ sauce on tin foil Travis Chicago Style Polish Sausage & Bear Burger/Facebook

Nowadays, it's not uncommon to get one of the best meals of your life from the back of a truck. Travis Chicago Style is the longest-running food truck in all of Alabama, and that's largely thanks to its famous burger — the Grizzly Bear burger. It's not a pretty sight, and it might require a knife and fork, but it's worth it to savor the two juicy patties, two beef sausages, peppers, onions, and barbeque sauce that makes up this gargantuan meal (although you might need to hibernate after).

facebook.com/Travis-Chicago-Style-Polish-Sausage-Bear-Burger

(205) 223-7499

200 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Alaska - Pucker Wilson's

Person holding a paper container with a burger cut in half inside Pucker Wilson's/Facebook

Pucker Wilson's in Juneau is renowned around the state for its sauce-drenched, hefty burgers and convenient drive-thru service. The Husky Dawson — topped with bacon, beer-battered onion rings, cheese, and the eatery's own Pucker sauce — is often considered the best in Alaska, but don't miss the restaurant's specials, updated daily on its Facebook page. Grab the Husky Dawson with a side of 3 Way fries — regular and sweet potato fries mixed with fried Brussels sprouts and a side of Pucker sauce — and thank us later.

puckerwilsons.com

Multiple locations

Arizona - Diablo Burger

Stylized shot of a burger with an English muffin bun, chimichurri sauce, and a gooey egg Diablo Burger/Facebook

Diablo Burger, in the heart of Flagstaff, crushes the burger competition in AZ with its unique English muffin-topped creations, branded with the eatery's iconic logo. It's committed to keeping ingredients as local as possible — including its charbroiled, grass-fed, antibiotic-free beef — in an effort to make a sustainable, positive impact on the local community. And at Diablo Burger, local means tasty, especially when it comes to the DB House burger — a savory stack of blackening-spiced beef, herby chimichurri sauce, and an over-easy egg.

diabloburger.com

(928) 774-3274

120 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Arkansas - The Ohio Club

Burger with cheese, bacon, and an onion ring on a white plate Visit Hot Springs/YouTube

Al Capone once frequented The Ohio Club, otherwise known as the oldest club in the state of Arkansas, located in Hot Springs — the state's main tourist hub. Back in the day, the club was known for celebrity appearances and gambling, but today, it's known primarily for one thing: the Ohio burger. This beast consists of melty pepper jack cheese, swaths of bacon, and a giant onion ring on top of a 7-ounce beef patty. Get yours with the club's legendary whole fried okra — a rare find, even in the South.

theohioclub.com

(501) 627-0702

336 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901

California - 4505 Burgers & BBQ

Burger with a double patty and sesame seed bun on a pink napkin with a brick-red background 4505 Burgers & BBQ/Facebook

4505 Burgers & BBQ started out as a whole animal meat company in San Francisco, but today, it's the king of meat in Oakland, having cemented its spot in American burger lore. The self-proclaimed Best Damn grass-fed cheeseburger is largely considered the best in the state (some might say country) with its quarter pound of meat, Gruyere cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame and scallion bun, proving that the simple things in life are often the best.

4505burgersandbbq.com

(415) 231-6993

705 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Colorado - Atomic Cowboy/Fat Sully's

Close-up of a person holding a burger with two meat patties and cheese Atomic Cowboy/Facebook

Atomic Cowboy is a regional chain joined by Fat Sully's and the Denver Biscuit Company to create a Colorado mainstay restaurant conglomerate. Its most precious offering is known as the Lights Out burger (probably for the immediate nap you'll need afterwards). It's a contemporary reimagining of a classic as a double smashburger with aged American cheese, house-made pickles, minced onions, and the eatery's special sauce betwixt two brioche buns. It's hefty, greasy, cheap, and — therefore — a quintessential example of the all-American cheeseburger.

theatomiccowboy.com/fatsullys

Multiple locations

Connecticut - GoldBurgers

Chef constructing burgers with fried onions and potato chips on them at a prep station GoldBurgers

GoldBurgers in Newington — the brainchild of Matt Crowley — started cranking out burgers in 2009, and it now sees travelers from all over the state stopping by the Hartford suburb for some of the best quick grub Connecticut has to offer. There are plenty of sweet, spicy, and ultra-umami burgers to choose from here, but the eponymous sandwich is the ultimate tried-and-trued, with two juicy patties and all the regular fixings, plus potato chips for some necessary crunch. It's huge, but not comically large — more like a perfectly manageable, glorious mess.

goldburgers.com

(860) 665-0478

1096 Main St, Newington, CT 06111

Delaware - Chelsea Tavern

Close-up of a burger with cheese, bacon, sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun Chelsea Tavern/Facebook

Right across from the Grand Opera House in downtown Wilmington you'll find Chelsea Tavern: a modern gastropub designed with a unique blend of timeless rustic and contemporary chic elements. Ever since its Redemption burger was granted the Critic's Choice Award during the 2024 Delaware Burger Battle, it's been known for a lot more than its massive tap beer selection. It's got a hamburger patty fried in Wisconsin butter, sharp cheddar, pepper bacon, fried pickles, and Redemption sauce — so, basically heaven on a brioche bun.

chelseatavern.com

(302) 482-3333

821 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Florida - M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom

Extra-cheesy burger sliced in half with a paper menu underneath it MEAT Eatery And Taproom/Facebook

M.E.A.T., right between Miami and Key West, is all classic Americana with none of the frills. Created by chef George Patti and sommelier Thomas Smith, this spot famously smokes all of its meats and creates all of its condiments and dressings in-house. The Inside-Out Juicy Lucy is the star here, with a patty stuffed with pimento cheese (like a regular Midwestern-style Juicy Lucy, despite its name) and house-made bacon, plus extra American cheese on top. It's gooey — but in a good way.

meateatery.com

(305) 852-3833

88005 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

Georgia - NFA Burger

Juicy burger with two patties, cheese, sauce, and pickles NFA Burger/Facebook

Georgia's best burger has come to us from a humble gas station — that's right, NFA Burger began by cranking out deliciously greasy sandwiches like there's no tomorrow from inside a Chevron (though a second location has since opened in Alpharetta's Avalon shopping center). There's only one burger to choose from, but one is all you need. It's got two 2.75-ounce patties, pickles, American cheese, mustard, and a house special sauce — Sassy sauce — on a potato roll. You can add additional toppings, but we'd recommended not messing with the sanctity of this holy creation.

nfaburger.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii - The Daley

Cheeseburger on a wooden tabletop with a blurred kitchen background thedaleyburger/Instagram

Chinatown for smashburgers? If it's The Daley you're talking about, then absolutely. This spot is a literal burger paradise in downtown Honolulu, tucked away among a plethora of Asian eateries. You have more fingers than The Daley has menu items, but that's how you know it makes a killer burger. The only option here is the eponymous cheeseburger, with Hawaii-raised, grass-fed, smashed beef, chopped grilled onions, and Boss sauce on a potato bun — double up on the patties if you know what's good for you.

thedaleyburger.com

1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817

Idaho - Wyld Child

Two burgers in paper sleeves and french fries in a container lined with branded paper wyldchildboise/Instagram

Casual, chic, and just the right amount of bougie — that's Wyld Child in Boise's Bench neighborhood. It's fast-casual and you can take it to-go, but you'll want to settle in and get cozy with a meal and a handcrafted cocktail. The classic griddle burger is a local-plus-Wagyu blend of double thin-and-juicy patties with pickles, onions, American cheese, and a house sauce for a mere $6.99. Add a buck and get yours gourmet-ified with bacon jam, black garlic Dijon-mayo, and Gruyere.

wyldchildboise.com

(208) 789-4639

13 S Latah St Ste 103, Boise, ID 83705

Illinois - JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

Burger with two patties, cheddar, apples, and bacon on a toasty bun J.T.'s Genuine Sandwich Shop/Facebook

JT's is a Chicago mainstay, from its burgers to its sandwiches to its sides. In 2024, it earned the People's Choice Award for best burger during Chicago's annual Hamburger Hop, when chef Chris Cunningham created an outstanding meal from basic ingredients provided by the competition. But he gets even more creative at the restaurant, with the standout JT's Special burger, complete with two angus patties, caramelized onions, cheddar, sliced apple, applewood smoked bacon, and Dijonnaise.

jtsgenuine.com

(773) 754-7729

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Indiana - The Workingman's Friend

Double smashburger with cheese and onion rings on a white plate The Workingman's Friend/Facebook

It's not every day you get to step into a 100-plus-year-old establishment and order a meal, making the cheeseburger at The Workingman's Friend a true bucket list item. It's clear that the place hasn't changed much since its inception in 1918, even down to the owners — descendants of the Macedonian immigrant family who founded the restaurant. There's no frills here, just a classic smashburger (or, just a regular burger in the Midwest), with two cheese-drenched patties, lettuce, tomato, and a thin slice of bread in the middle, Big Mac-style.

facebook.com/The-Workingmans-Friend

(317) 636-2067

234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Iowa - Halftime Bar & Grill

Burger on a white plate with the top bun to the side, showing onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce Halftime Bar & Grill/Facebook

Named best burger of 2025 by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association, Halftime Bar & Grill is a true master of its craft. The family-run restaurant in rural Pleasantville is part sports bar, part family restaurant, and all Iowa legend, despite it being new on the scene. The award-winning Humpback burger has an extra-thick patty and the usual veggies, plus two thick-and-crispy onion rings, bacon, ham, pepper jack cheese, and a smattering of barbeque sauce — as is custom in these parts.

facebook.com/Halftime-Bar-Grill

(515) 481-9053

107 N Jefferson St, Pleasantville, IA 50225

Kansas - The Cozy Inn

Hand holding a slider at restaurant counter Getmeouttahere Erik/YouTube

The aptly named Cozy Inn in Salina does burgers a little differently. Taking inspiration from Wichita-born White Castle, it's been cranking out adorable little sliders that are infused with onions since 1922, back when they cost only 5 cents a pop. It was a big hit during the Great Depression, and it's an even bigger hit today. Folks line up around the block to get a taste of the historic eatery's mini burgers, which come sans cheese or fries, but with optional condiments and pickles on a custom-made bun.

cozyburger.com

(785) 825-2699

108 N 7th St, Salina, KS 67401

Kentucky - Dovie's

Double cheeseburger with onions and pickles on top of it and a side of potato chips Dovies Restaurant/Facebook

Looking at this unremarkable building, blending easily into the small town of Tompkinsville, you would never guess that Dovie's has harbored Kentucky's best burger behind its walls since 1940. Here, the unspoken rule is that you have to grab an RC Cola with your deep-fried — that's right, deep-fried — burger. Choose to have yours with the frying oil pressed out — "squozed," as they say — or not. The frying oil gives the patties an exquisite char that will implant this meal into your permanent memory.

facebook.com/Dovies-Restaurant

107 W 4th St, Tompkinsville, KY 42167

Louisiana - Judice Inn

Cheeseburger with lots of lettuce and grilled onions and a bag of Zapp's chips in the background Judice Inn/Facebook

The four words "best hamburger in town" definitely get your appetite's attention. Well, these words were uttered by locals soon after two brothers, Alcide and Marc Judice, literally built Judice Inn with their family in Lafayette way back in 1947. Diners have the option of a hamburger or cheeseburger (and they can double up on the beef patties, if they so please) dressed in this spot's special Judice sauce, as well as a mayo-mustard mixture and the option to add lettuce and onion, which come served alongside on the plate.

judiceinn.com

(337) 984-5614

3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Maine - Sammy's Deluxe

Saucy burger with potato chips and a roasted pepper on a colorful tablecloth Sammy's Deluxe/Facebook

In a world of total customization, it's rare for an establishment to forbid any kind of add-on or subtraction from a dish on the menu. However, the folks at Sammy's Deluxe in coastal Rockland will deny any attempt to toy with the cheeseburger, and honestly, good for them. The burger is sourced from Caldwell Farms — a nearly 130-year-old farm that won a prestigious award in 2019 for its food production — and the only toppings you'll find are grilled onions and a hefty slathering of sauce (and, according to the menu, "a pinch of magic").

sammysdeluxe.weebly.com

(207) 466-9059

488 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841

Maryland - Sunshine General Store

Saucy cheeseburger cut in half and wrapped in paper, in front of the Sunshine Gas & Grill sign steeze.burger/Instagram

Maryland's most famous burger is another example of the more low-key, the better. Sunshine General Store in Brookeville may look a little rough around the edges on the outside, but it's home to the state's most beloved burger: the Sunshine burger. It's a perfectly greasy sandwich of tender meat, thick-cut pickles, tomato, raw onion, American cheese, and optional bacon. You'll likely want to grab yours to-go, as there's little seating available apart from a diner-style counter and small table — this place is about as old-school and unassuming as they come.

sunshine-general-store.res-menu.com

(301) 774-7428

22300 Georgia Ave, Brookeville, MD 20833

Massachusetts - The Blue Ox

Burger with no top bun and two patties, bacon, and lots of Swiss cheese, with fries on the side The Blue Ox/Facebook

It's not uncommon for Bostonians to head north up the coast just for a taste of one of the country's best burgers at the ritzy Blue Ox. Chef Matt O'Neil crafts the fan-favorite Sin burger with applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and truffle aioli — a heavenly trio, despite its name. This wicked-good burger is a three-time winner of Boston's prestigious Battle of the Burger competition.

theblueoxlynn.com

(781) 780-5722

191 Oxford St, Lynn, MA 01901

Michigan - Clyde's Drive-In

Close-up of a tall burger with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles Clyde's Drive In - Saint Ignace/Facebook

When you cross the bridge and arrive on Michigan's upper peninsula, Clyde's Drive-In is there to greet you with open arms and a big, sloppy burger. Choose between a ¼-, ½-, or The Big C ¾-pounder (if you dare), and always opt for the cheese. Imagine a Big Mac, but made with the care and expertise of a small-town, dedicated burger joint that's been in business for over 70 years — that's what you get at Clyde's.

clydesdrive-in.com

Multiple locations

Minnesota - Parlour

Double patty burger with melty cheese and pickles on the side on a white plate Parlour Bar St. Paul/Facebook

The Twin Cities' most beloved burger (shockingly, it's not a Juicy Lucy) comes to us from a snug, contemporary lounge known as Parlour. The Parlour burger made a name for itself with its flashy mix of brisket, ribeye, and chuck steak as a double patty with butter slathered in between. The meat is then topped with white American cheese and served with some pickle slices on the side. Legend has it that the bar once sold 398 in a single night.

parlourbar.com

Multiple locations

Mississippi - Neon Pig

Burger with bacon crumbles and pickled red onions on paper in a restaurant kitchen Neon Pig/Facebook

Neon Pig in Tupelo is first and foremost a butcher shop, but it's also a fresh seafood purveyor that specializes in craft beer and one of the nation's favorite burgers — talk about an impressive resumé. The smashburger comes on ciabatta with bacon crumbles, pickled onions, cheddar, hoisin, and comeback sauce. This ain't your papa's burger; the patty is an eclectic mix of aged filet mignon, ribeye, sirloin, New York strip, and the famous Benton's bacon.

neonpigtupelo.com

(662) 269-2533

1203 N Gloster St f, Tupelo, MS 38804

Missouri – Jack Nolen's

Hand holding a double patty burger with cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles Jack Nolen's/Facebook

A comfortable, homey spot just a couple blocks from the river in downtown St. Louis, Jack Nolen's is a local burger legend. Its cheeseburger with a smashed patty looks straightforward from the outside, but the meat's signature melt-in-your-mouth texture (thanks to the fatty chuck, brisket, and short rib) makes it anything but ordinary. It comes topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a potato bun. Stop in to order, because this old-school spot doesn't have a phone.

jacknolens.com

2501 S 9th St, St. Louis, MO 63104

Montana - Naps Grill

Two open-faced burgers in baskets topped with grilled mushrooms Naps Grill/Facebook

Hamilton's Naps Grill has been around for nearly 30 years, and in that time, it's cemented its spot in Montana's burger history — which is no small feat, mind you. This spot has a classy bar, but it also has a chalkboard menu and plenty of comfort food, combining the best of both dining worlds. The 12-ounce patty burgers are made to order, but you have to get one stacked to the nines with bacon, 'shrooms, and all the classic fixings.

napsgrill.com

(406) 363-0136

200 W Main St, Hamilton, MT 59840

Nebraska - Bob's Bar & Grill

Cheeseburger with a huge patty, onions, and pickles, a plate of fries, and condiments on a wooden table Bob's Bar & Grill/Facebook

Bob's Bar & Grill in Martinsburg is the definition of hole-in-the-wall. It looks a little homely from the outside, but it proves that being judgmental will get you nowhere. Bob's is home to a burger patty that's twice the width of the bun, but it's worth the awkward bites. Pickles and onions come on the side, but it really doesn't need anything besides the delicious (and comically large) meat to be the best in Nebraska.

facebook.com/Bobs-Bar-Grill

(402) 945-2995

5205 Main St, Ponca, NE 68770

Nevada - Fukuburger

Cheeseburger with sauce drizzled on it in a basket lined with Fukuburger-branded paper Fukuburger/Facebook

This one was a toughie, what with Las Vegas being home to plenty of delicious quick bites, but Fukuburger pleads an excellent case for best burger in Nevada. It slings burgers a little outside the norm from the back of a truck — the first-ever gourmet food truck in Vegas, in fact — though it also boasts two brick-and-mortar locations. The eponymous burger is built like a classic, but infused with Japanese flavor via a drizzle of wasabi mayo and Fuku sauce. And you need to get some Jazz fries on the side to make it a real Fuku experience.

fukuburger.com

Multiple locations

New Hampshire - The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery

Three burgers on white plates with bacon, fried chicken, and fries on the side Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery/Facebook

The Tuckaway in Raymond functions as both a butcher shop and sit-down eatery — and arguably the best in New England, at that. It's a consistent award winner for its burgers and ultra-fresh meats. Executive chef Bobby "The Butcha" Marcotte creates a slew of irresistible burgers, but the fan favorite — featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" — is the Whole Tuckin' Farm, with beef, fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, and a secret special sauce.

tuckaway.com

(603) 244-2431

58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077

New Jersey - Krug's Tavern

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Taylor ham on a white plate Krug's Tavern/Facebook

As the reigning champ in New Jersey's Best Burger Showdown, the Ironbound's Krug's Tavern cooks up a sight to behold. The family-owned eatery has been going strong for 90-plus years, largely thanks to its 12-ounce 80/20 beef patty, cooked on a teensy flattop, infusing it with all the flavor of the burgers cooked before it, the way the burger gods intended. We recommend a cheeseburger with pickles, hot peppers, and Taylor ham, because when in Rome...

krugstavernnj.com

(973) 465-9795

118 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105

New Mexico - Tumbleweeds Diner

Hand holding a burger with candied jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar against an American flag background Tumbleweeds Diner/Facebook

Tumbleweeds Diner in Magdalena (population less-than 800) is a new kid on the block, but that doesn't stop it from bursting onto New Mexico's burger scene like the state's famously sudden hailstorms. Its colorful building sticks out like a sore thumb on Highway 60, promising a delicious small-town meal that most of us only get to read about in cozy novels. The Cowboy Candy burger, with candied jalapeños, bacon, and cheddar, is slowly amassing a cult following.

tumbleweedsnm.com

(575) 418-7537

1408 1st St, Magdalena, NM 87825

New York - Minetta Tavern

Close-up of a burger with a mound of caramelized onions on a white plate with fries Minetta Tavern/Facebook

The Black Label burger at Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village is New York. It's quietly classy, not flashy, and doesn't have anything to prove. Oh, and it's expensive. The juicy, round, dry-aged beef patty (you can hardly call it a patty) decked out with caramelized onions and plopped on a brioche bun clocks in at a whopping $38. Most burger-focused foodies are well aware of this NYC icon — even the great Anthony Bourdain called it one of his favorites.

minettatavernny.com

(212) 475-3850

113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

North Carolina - Al's Burger Shack

Burger with slaw and chili in a paper basket on checkered paper Al's Burger Shack/Facebook

Chapel Hill is home to Al's Burger Shack, a quaint, homey spot that's decked out like your favorite uncle's living room. Here, 100% angus beef is formed by hand into thick, juicy patties and stacked into a tantalizing tower of meat, specialty toppings, and house-crafted condiments. Every burger on the menu shines, but the Bobo chili cheeseburger — with house-made chili, onions, mustard, American cheese, and slaw — is a fan favorite that's worth the mess.

alsburgershack.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota - JL Beers

Burger with cheese curds, lettuce, and tomato in a basket with checkered paper on a bar JL Beers/Facebook

This small, Fargo-based chain spanning three states has everything you could want in a classic American pub: a huge beer selection, cozy neon decor, good company, and a great all-American cheeseburger. It comes with just handmade seasoned patties, cheese, pickles, and ketchup — the way it ought to be. The service is ultra-fast, and the open kitchen at the original downtown Fargo location allows you to watch the burger experts at JL Beers craft your masterpiece.

jlbeers.com

Multiple locations

Ohio - Swensons Drive-In

Hand holding a saucy burger with an olive on top in front of a Swenson's Drive-In Swensons Drive-In Restaurants/Facebook

Ahh, good ol' Swensons. This regional fast food chain is an Ohio institution for good reason. It all started way back in 1934, and it hasn't really changed much since. Folks always opt for the iconic Galley Boy (a double with cheese, two special sauces, and a pimento-stuffed olive on top) paired with one of 18 milkshake flavors. Servers literally sprint to your car with your food, which is a little strange, but we expected some burger weirdness to come from the state that gave us Cincinnati chili.

swensonsdriveins.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma - Tucker's Onion Burgers

Close-up of a cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and condiments Tucker's Onion Burgers/Facebook

Oklahoma's humble onion burger has been around since the Great Depression, but Tuckers helped put it on the map, despite the restaurant only being around since 2011. The small, '50s-style chain makes sure to keep with the times and offer Impossible meat and poultry patties, but the beef and onion combo is what Okies pull up to the drive-thru for. The double onion burger with cheese is the way to go — you can add toppings if you want, but it's decidedly perfect as-is.

tuckersonionburgers.com

Multiple locations

Oregon - Tulip Shop Tavern

Smashburger with cheese, pickles, and caramelized onions on paper Tulip Shop Tavern/Facebook

Tulip Shop Tavern is very Portland. It's a hip and artsy yet unpretentious adults-only spot specializing in boozy bevs and cheesy burgs — smashburgers, that is. The juicy, smashed patties can be decked out with traditional fixings, but we recommend the Fair burger to satiate your burger craving. It's a quarter pound of meat loaded with umami from garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and white American cheese. Pair it with a local IPA for a real Portland experience.

tulipshoptavern.com

(503) 206-8483

825 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217

Pennsylvania - Charlie's Hamburgers

Two burgers, one with the top bun removed, with meat, cheese, and ketchup on a white plate Charlies Hamburgers/Facebook

You don't need a ton of bells and whistles to make an irresistible burger, and Charlie's Hamburgers in Folsom is proof. The original location was a bare-bones building that didn't have the room for a fryer, but in 2019, the business moved to a bigger spot so it could crank out some crispy fries with every order. Snag yourself a plain ol' hamburger, then decide on toppings and whether or not you want to double- or even triple-down on the beef patty.

charlieshamburgers.com

(610) 461-4228

237 E Macdade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033

Rhode Island - There, There.

Gloved hand holding two burgers with sesame buns in paper There, There./Facebook

Both locations (west end and downtown) of There, There. in Providence has enough cool, psychedelic energy to rival the Grateful Dead. The trendsetting spot started out as a food truck with a cult-like following, but once the following proved too big for the modest truck to handle, opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2023 became a necessity. Order up the Dream burger and enjoy double beef patties, cheese, mayo, patty sauce, shredduce (shredded lettuce — duh), and umami-loaded onion jam.

theretherepvd.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina - Husk

Husk cheeseburger next to a can of craft beer and a full beer glass Husk Restaurant/Facebook

The vibe is classy at Charleston's Husk, and the menu is packed with tempting, top-quality dinner options. But keep your focus on the famous Husk cheeseburger. Chef Sean Brock gives the nostalgia of a basic diner cheeseburger a gourmet twist with his eponymous creation. Two beef and Benton's bacon patties, cheese, and special sauce nestled between a squishy bun hits the mark every time. But keep in mind these are only available during brunch service.

huskrestaurant.com

(843) 577-2500

76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401

South Dakota - Nick's Hamburger Shop

Two small cheeseburgers, one whole and one half-eaten Nick's Hamburger Shop/Facebook

The origins of Nick's Hamburger Shop date back to 1929, when founders Harold and Gladys Nikalson used a unique tank-fry method to craft flavor-packed burgers. The Brookings burger spot is now a SoDak institution thanks to its perfectly greasy, craveable burgers. Grab a few small cheeseburgers with simple, tangy toppings like relish, pickles, and mustard — it's not the toppings, but the beef tallow-frying method that gives each one a uniquely mouth-watering appeal.

nickshamburgers.com

(605) 692-4324

427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

Tennessee - Bare Bones Butcher

Close-up of a hand holding a double cheeseburger barebonesbutcher/Instagram

Bare Bones is a whole animal butcher shop in The Nations that lives up to its name by being free of any glitz and glam. Instead, the focus is on the meat, especially its renowned burger. It's a scandalously cheesy double patty dressed with house-made pickles, Duke's mayo, and yellow mustard. Call the shop to place your order, and don't forget to tack on a side of beef fat-fried potatoes if you know what's good for you.

barebonesbutcher.com

(615) 730-9808

906 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

Texas - Herd's Hamburgers

Cheeseburger with veggies on a small wooden table The Texas Bucket List/YouTube

Herd's Hamburgers of sleepy Jacksboro might be Texas' best kept secret (after lawnmower races, of course). It's been in the same family since 1916, so it's had plenty of time to cement itself as a local linchpin. Guests can scribble on the wall while they wait for their burger, etching their mark on history. Quarter-pound patties are lightly smashed and cooked with the bun resting on top, then topped with cheese, mustard, lettuce, onions, and pickles.

facebook.com/Herdburgers

401 N Main St, Jacksboro, TX 76458

Utah - Crown Burgers

Two burgers with pastrami wrapped in paper, with a side of onion rings and a drink Crown Burgers/Facebook

SLC's crowning fast food achievement is a small chain that first opened its doors in the '70s with 65 menu items. Now, it's home to over 100 options, but the namesake burger reigns supreme. It's got lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and a heaping pile of uniquely sweet and fragrant pastrami. It makes for a stacked, beefy, Reuben-burger hybrid you won't find outside of the Beehive State.

crown-burgers.com

Multiple locations

Vermont - Broken Hearts Burger

Cheesy burger with pickles on red-and-white checkered paper brokenheartsburger/Instagram

Broken Hearts Burger in Fairlee is all about comfort food nostalgia. The retro-inspired fast-causal joint only just opened in 2021, but being relatively fresh on the scene doesn't stop it from earning consistent state-wide recognition for its unbeatable burgers. The Heartbreaker burger is the go-to, with double smashed meat and double cheese, fried onions, pickles, lettuce, and Jump Back sauce on a potato bun.

brokenheartsburger.com

192 US-5, Fairlee, VT 05045

Virginia - Spelunker's Frozen Custard & Cavern Burgers

Close-up of a double bacon cheeseburger with lettuce, ketchup, and mustard Spelunker's Frozen Custard & Cavern Burgers/Facebook

On your way into Shenandoah National Park via the North entrance, you'll find Spelunker's in all its old-fashioned glory. This spot does things the tried-and-true way here, like grinding beef in-house for the famed Cavern burger, which comes with just cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, the holy trinity of condiments (ketchup, mustard, and mayo), and optional bacon. Come hungry for dessert, because you have to finish off your burger meal with Spelunker's ice cream of the day.

spelunkers-custard.com

(540) 631-0300

116 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630

Washington - John Howie Steak

Double burger with cheese, onions, and lettuce on a white plate John Howie Steak/Facebook

Bellevue's John Howie Steak is a quintessential steakhouse that's primed for a romantic date, celebration feast, or whenever you're craving some top-quality meat in a ritzy (but cozy) atmosphere. Pricey Wagyu beef is the name of the game here, but it still doesn't outshine the USDA prime beef bacon cheeseburger, with chuck and short rib, local cheddar cheese, Kurobuta bacon, crisp veggies, and drive-in sauce on a toasty house-made bun.

johnhowiesteak.com

(425) 440-0880

11111 NE 8th St #125, Bellevue, WA 98004

West Virginia - Jim's Drive-In

Cheeseburger with thick-cut fries in a paper basket resting on a menu Jims Drive In/Facebook

Jim's Drive-In in Lewisburg encapsulates the spirit of West Virginia to a tee. The friendly hospitality and delicious from-scratch meals will make you feel like you never left home. You can't beat a classic hamburger here, but the Big Jim Ranch burger is something special, piled high with beef, a thick slice of ham, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Enjoy it from your car or nestle into the rustic picnic-style seating outside, and be sure to bring cash.

facebook.com/jimsdrivein

(304) 645-2590

479 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Wisconsin - Pickles Bar & Grill

Big cheeseburger with pickles on top of the top bun and french fries on the side Pickles Bar & Grill/Facebook

Hazelhurst's Pickles Bar & Grill is as rustic as they come — you can even take a seat in an actual pontoon boat to enjoy your meal (don't worry, it's outside). It's the proud recipient of the Wisconsin Beef Council's first-ever best burger award for its legendary all-American burger. Shockingly, it doesn't have cheese curds on it, but it's still drenched in cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked garlic mayo, all stacked on a hefty half-pound patty.

facebook.com/PicklesBG

(715) 358-5738

5507 Co Rd Y, Hazelhurst, WI 54531

Wyoming - Born in a Barn

Close-up of a burger with breaded jalapeños and fries in a basket Born in a Barn/Facebook

Finding the best burger in a state known for its beef was no small feat, but Born in a Barn makes a compelling argument for the title with its unique line-up. There's plenty of saucy, spicy burgers in this cozy Laramie joint, but The Popper is the standout choice (partly because it was featured on "Triple D"). It's anything but standard, with a quarter pound of seasoned beef, breaded jalapeños, cream cheese, and raspberry pepper jelly.

borninabarn307.com

(307) 460-3604

100 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Methodology

Big juicy burger with a tiny American flag on a toothpick in the middle, against a dark wooden background Aleksandr/Getty Images

In order to be dubbed the best burger for its respective state, each pick had to have amassed some serious recognition among burger lovers. We picked burgers with substantial positive feedback from reviews and "best of" articles, including plenty with state-level awards under their belts. Many of these eateries are local linchpins with histories dating back nearly a century, while others are newer spots that are rapidly accruing cult followings.

The best burger in each state is subjective, and there are plenty of restaurants around the nation that came close to earning our title of best in the state, but we stand by our top picks. These burgers earned their shining reputation and our vote thanks to unique recipes, top-quality ingredients, or expert burger craftsmanship, and all act as a quintessential example of the one meal that can encapsulate America's culinary history.

