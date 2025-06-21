These Are The Absolute Best Burgers In Every US State

Few dishes act as a greater symbol of classic American food than the humble burger. It's the most universally loved meal, with an astounding 50 billion served at restaurants around the country every year. It's as much a symbol of Americana as the Statue of Liberty or the bald eagle, and although it's only a bit more than 100 years old, the burger is a quintessential example — nay, a paragon — of everything that American food was, is, and could be.

Plenty of states stake their claim in the first official burger, but this contentious debate has never been fully settled. Nevertheless, every state in the U.S. is home to some mind-blowing takes on America's favorite sandwich, from classic iterations with just meat and cheese to towering icons of beefy, saucy, veggie-laden splendor. We've rounded up this list of each state's most iconic burger joints, including simple creations from ultra-casual spots and gourmet bites from classy, time-honored establishments. So, let's pull up to the drive thru, step up to the counter, or take a seat in the dining room and bite into some of the country's best burgers to date, state by state.