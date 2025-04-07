The Award-Winning Burger That's Found Inside A Georgia Gas Station

Dive bars, tiny roadside diners, and those hole-in-the-wall restaurants are places where you least expect to find perfection, but one Georgia gas station (and the burger joint attached to it) has proven otherwise. Founded by Billy Kramer in 2019, NFA Burger (short for Not Fooling Around) is located in a Chevron gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. This burger joint is truly special and has racked up some serious kudos with outlets such as Reader's Digest, Food and Wine, and Food Insider, which each crowned this eatery as the best burger in Georgia.

Before NFA became the best burger in the Peach State, claiming the brick-and-mortar kitchen of the gas station for its own, it began as a pop-up location. Kramer went through several iterations, including a spot at the PGA Tour Championship, before the joint officially opened its doors as NFA Burger in December 2019. On NFA's very first day, the eatery only sold three burgers. However, by the weekend word had spread, and folks lined up hoping to sink their teeth into one of Kramer's trademark smash burgers — and the volume hasn't stopped.