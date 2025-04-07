The Award-Winning Burger That's Found Inside A Georgia Gas Station
Dive bars, tiny roadside diners, and those hole-in-the-wall restaurants are places where you least expect to find perfection, but one Georgia gas station (and the burger joint attached to it) has proven otherwise. Founded by Billy Kramer in 2019, NFA Burger (short for Not Fooling Around) is located in a Chevron gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. This burger joint is truly special and has racked up some serious kudos with outlets such as Reader's Digest, Food and Wine, and Food Insider, which each crowned this eatery as the best burger in Georgia.
Before NFA became the best burger in the Peach State, claiming the brick-and-mortar kitchen of the gas station for its own, it began as a pop-up location. Kramer went through several iterations, including a spot at the PGA Tour Championship, before the joint officially opened its doors as NFA Burger in December 2019. On NFA's very first day, the eatery only sold three burgers. However, by the weekend word had spread, and folks lined up hoping to sink their teeth into one of Kramer's trademark smash burgers — and the volume hasn't stopped.
What makes NFA Burger irresistible
Right off the bat, one of the things that makes NFA Burger so great is that it's a smash burger. Now, everyone makes mistakes with smash burgers, but not NFA. These smash burgers are known for their crispy texture and sweet and savory flavor. They are as close to perfection as you can get, largely because of how simple it all is. The NFA burger is a reasonable $8 and features two meat patties and can be customized for a few extra bucks with additional patties — up to a total of four. Top it with American cheese, Mt. Olive pickles, French's mustard, and Sassy Sauce, all resting on a ubiquitous Martin's Potato Roll. For a little extra, enjoy some turkey chili, hatch green chiles, bacon, onions, and jalapeños. Sounds delicious, but where's the ketchup?
Billy Kramer's NFA Burgers don't come with ketchup on them. The burger joint will happily put it on the side for free. It may seem strange, but it isn't really that unusual. Consider In-N-Out's mustard burger, which is unique because nothing on this California chain's standard menu is served with the yellow condiment. It seems that this is just a regional preference. Additionally, eaters can also enjoy hot dogs, sausages, tater tots, crispy fries, and Belgian Liège waffles. So, if you are planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, make certain you add NFA Burger to your itinerary.