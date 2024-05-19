13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Smash Burgers

For a quality experience, always go with good-quality beef. Anything else, according to chef Aaron, is a "cardinal sin." Budget-friendly can get the job done, but when it comes to smash burgers, premium is worth the splurge. The meat-to-fat ratio sweet spot for the ultimate smash burgers is 80/20. Fatty ground beef is preferred because it can withstand high temperatures and bursts with flavor. A 70/30 ratio delivers smashed satisfaction, too. The popular consensus is to use 20 percent and above, but lean beef can also work. "Lean beef is great for getting a great crust on your smash burger. Just be aware, the less fat in your grind, the dryer your patty will be," chef Aaron clarified. That crust is formed when high heat comes into contact with food, which causes a chemical reaction between carbohydrates and proteins called the Maillard Reaction, or browning effect. It's the source of the crunch and the irresistible toasted aroma and taste we all love so much.

Views are mixed when it comes to pre-formed patties. While using them does not commit any cardinal sins, chef Aaron highlighted how important it is to not over-blend your beef. "Pre-formed patties are usually worked to death already and you want your meat balls packed pretty loose." Professional standards aside, if you don't have access to a quality deli or are planning for a large gathering, pre-formed patties made with good quality meat will do just fine.