New Mexico Has A Brilliant Secret Ingredient For Ice Cream Sundaes

Note that the green chile topping used in the sundae recipe isn't akin to something you might find smothered on top of a burrito. Similar to the way in which hatch chiles can be turned into jam, Caliche's combines sugar with green chile to make something that more closely resembles a spicy strawberry sauce. The surprising combination works and has kept a steady stream of visitors ordering the curiously-sounding treat. Samples are offered to those not quite sold on the idea, and for customers who would rather a order more traditionally-made option, there are plenty of other desserts like malts, floats, and different sundaes to help quiet any persistent sweet tooth.

The frozen custard sold at Caliche's straddles the line of texture between ice cream and soft serve, so if you have a classic dessert blended with strawberries and cheesecake chunks or caramel and espresso in mind, you'll be able to take bites without having to worry about any sneaky waves of heat dancing on your palate. Even if you can't make it to New Mexico or have the courage to dig into chile-topped ice cream, may Caliche's encourage you to start looking for ways to add a bit of heat to the next sweet recipes you whip up at home.