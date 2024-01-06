Transform Canned Hatch Chiles Into Jam For An Elevated Sandwich Spread

Colorful red and green Hatch chiles are a source of pride in New Mexican culture as a stunning addition to wreaths and decor — and most importantly as a star ingredient in New Mexican cuisine. Their low heat yet spicy, smoky pepper flavor makes them a favorite for chile lovers and haters alike. While roasted peppers are a great addition to savory sauces to pour over pork or enchiladas, Hatch green chile jam is the sweet and spicy application that will become your new favorite sandwich spread.

Making chile jam is similar to making any stewed sauce in that it involves slowly simmering the ingredients on the stove until the mixture reaches a thick, congealed consistency. To make Hatch green chile jam, heat a can of the green chiles with fresh chopped apples and jalapeños, sugar, and vinegar in a saucepan for 30 minutes. The resulting concoction is a perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy.

Furthermore, since jam is a form of preserved food, you can make large batches to ensure that you always have the ready-made sandwich spread on hand. Stewing the Hatch green chiles concentrates their distinct smoky, peppery flavor while the jalapeños and apples bring a sweet and spicy balance. Hatch green chile jam pairs well with a wide variety of sandwich fillers, from savory meats to salty cheeses to tangy pickled vegetables.