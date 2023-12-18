The Elena Ruz: A Sweet And Salty Turkey Sandwich Invented By A Cuban Socialite

If you've ever been a regular customer at your favorite restaurant, bar, or specialty food store, odds are the staff may know your name, and perhaps even your order. These familiar and comforting gestures are a hard-earned perk for loyal customers. The height of customer appreciation, however, is having a menu item named after you. Such is the case with the Cuban sandwich known as The Elena Ruz.

While the Cuban and Medianoche are the most popular Cuban sandwiches, the Elena Ruz has as unique a taste as it does a backstory. The sandwich dates back to the late '20s and early '30s when a young socialite named Elena Ruz Valdés-Fauli frequented a restaurant called El Carmelo in the famous Havana neighborhood of El Vedado. Whether it was her status as a regular, her charming personality, or her fussy assertiveness, Valdés-Fauli would make a special order for a sweet and savory turkey sandwich that wasn't on the menu.

She ordered the sandwich so frequently that she eventually suggested they make it a permanent menu item to save her the trouble of explaining how to make it to every new waiter and cook. El Carmelo took her suggestion to heart and named the sandwich in her honor. It turns out that Valdés-Fauli wasn't the only person to enjoy her namesake sandwich, as it is now an iconic Cuban dish enjoyed in restaurants and home kitchens around Cuba and in Cuban-owned bakeries and restaurants in the U.S.