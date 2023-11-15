13 Tips For Making Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Vastly better than canned sauce or jelly, and endlessly customizable, homemade cranberry sauce trumps store-bought at every turn. Not only does homemade cranberry sauce take minimal effort to make, but there are ways to make it shine for every set of taste buds.

Prepared canned cranberry sauce is available as a whole berry sauce or jelly. The whole-berry version is a lumpy concoction of cooked berries suspended in a syrupy-gelled sauce, while the jelly is firm, smooth, and sliceable. Both versions have only a handful of ingredients, but often feature high fructose corn syrup or citric acid. The result is a one-dimensional sauce that people either love or hate. Homemade cranberry sauce, on the other hand, can be as simple as two ingredients, or feature combinations of unique and delicious ingredients — with no corn syrup or citric acid required.

As a professional recipe developer (and devout cranberry lover), I've created dozens of cranberry sauces, and learned how adjustments to ingredients or cooking methods can impact the final result. If you think you don't like cranberry sauce, it's time to revisit this ruby-red berry. Here are 13 tips for making homemade cranberry sauce.