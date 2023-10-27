The Quick Trick For Getting Jell-O Out Of A Mold

From salads to easy kid-friendly treats to alcoholic shots, Jell-O is certainly versatile. It also seems to be making a comeback, if their rebrand and new logo and the rise of artisanal Jell-O shots at bars across the country are any indication. Jell-O is easy to make, and can take all sorts of shapes, limited only by the extent of your mold collection. Unfortunately, it's not always as easy to remove the Jell-O from those molds. You could use a knife to pry out your stubborn Jell-O creation, but that would ruin the point of even using a mold.

Luckily, there's a quick trick for getting Jell-O out of a mold, and all you need is warm water. If a quick jiggle of the mold isn't enough, lower the mold into warm water — a shallow bowl or baking tray larger than your mold is ideal. Be careful not to submerge the mold entirely. Let it soak in the warm water for 5 to 15 seconds (depending on its size). Place a plate on top of the mold and flip over, while holding the two firmly together. Give the mold a slight shake to loosen the Jell-O, then pull the mold cleanly away from the plate. If that doesn't work, keep repeating the process until it does.