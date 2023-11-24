Maraschino Cherries Make A Sweet Substitute For Grenadine In Tequila Sunrises

Even when summer's long gone, you can always count on a tequila sunrise to bring back the season's sun-soaked essence. With sweet citrusy notes and a yellow-red gradient hue, this gorgeous cocktail always feels like summer in a glass. Typically a simple combination of orange juice, tequila, and grenadine, it's relatively easy to make at home should the craving ever hit. Of course, if grenadine isn't readily available, a jar of maraschino cherries is just as good.

While not always difficult to find, grenadine isn't exactly a household staple. Maraschino cherries, on the other hand, might already be sitting in your fridge — especially if you've got a sweet tooth and like to indulge in homemade desserts. Even though they're more commonly used as garnishes or toppings, you can utilize them to replace grenadine. This substitution allows you to make a tequila sunrise at home anytime you want without compromising on the cocktail's fundamental flavors.

Although completely distinguishable in taste, maraschino cherries still bear certain resemblances to grenadine. They have a concentrated, luscious sweetness, with hidden sour and floral notes subtly peeking through. They bring an intricately sweet and fragrant touch that melds right into the orange juice's brightness and the tequila's signature oaky, peppery taste. It's an interplay of flavors that perfectly captures the drink's most beloved qualities – vibrant, enticing, and refreshingly fruity.