Frita Cubana: The Cuban Burger Piled High With Crunchy Potatoes

Few hot sandwiches have the malleability of a delicious burger. Whether it's in the ingredients, techniques, toppings, or a combination of all three, each burger maker can craft their unique spin. It is no surprise the dish has spread globally, with renditions ranging from Mexican street-food hamburguesas to Korean-inflected bulgogi burgers.

In Cuba, there's a historic riff on the dish, too — frita Cubana. Made with heavily seasoned pork and beef patties, loaded with thin, crispy fries, and served with a special sauce, it's an interpretation packed with flavor. Nearing a century in existence, the dish takes on a wide range of variations, with the recipe open to limitless toppings.

Although it faced near extinction in its origin nation, the sandwich has become a symbolic food in Miami, which has perpetuated its popularity. So seek out a version to taste its vibrant flavors — it's a slice of flavorful Cuban cooking, all in sandwich form.