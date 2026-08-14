7 Must-Try Secret Menu Burgers From Fast Food Chains, According To Customers

Social media has brought out the best and worst in the world, so let's go for optimism here and talk about one of the best things: fast food secret menus. There's rarely a day that goes by that we don't see an attempt at adding something new to the seemingly endless list of so-called secret menu burgers, but to say that they're not all created equally is something of an understatement. Some are made to be shocking, worthy of posting on social media, and attention-getting. But which ones would you actually want to eat and order again?

We wanted to know, so we headed out to Reddit to see what secret menu items people actually liked. Honestly? There were fewer than we expected, but those that people do love are undeniable favorites you're going to want to keep in mind for the next time you head out for a burger.

For the sake of our discussion here today, we're going to focus on fast food chains as well as a few worthy fast casual places. First, we have to say upfront that ordering secret menu items is something of an art form in itself. Please know what you want and how to order it, and don't assume that just because you saw a social media post about an Extra-Super-Duper-Mile-High-Deluxe-Godzilla Burger with bacon, the person trying to translate your request into an ordering system has heard about it. That said, please make sure to write these down.