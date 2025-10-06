Here's How To Order The Shake Shack Secret Menu Peanut Butter And Bacon SmokeShack
Shake Shack has a secret menu filled with orders you don't want to miss. From customizing sandwiches to doctoring chocolate shakes, your next visit to this restaurant may look different than what you're used to. Perhaps you've already used a peanut butter jar to make perfectly-shaped patties at home, but have you tried slathering the condiment on top of your burger? If you have never tasted peanut butter on hamburgers, you're in for a treat. The salty, nutty addition not only adds an extra creaminess to your meal, but the flavor can complement a beef patty's natural umami flavor profile.
Simply order the SmokeShack Burger with a side of peanut butter. Once you settle into your seat or cart the food home, you can spoon as much of the nutty spread onto your burger as you like. The SmokeShack Burger is a cheeseburger that comes stacked with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry peppers packed into a lightly toasted bun that offers just enough bite. When enhanced with peanut butter, you have yourself a ticket straight to Flavortown.
Your burger orders may never be the same
Though peanut butter-coated burgers only temporarily appeared on Shake Shack menus, the tasting experience remained in the minds of many fans who wanted more — and continue to ask for this unique peanut butter bacon burger. Since the order isn't on the regular menu, you'll have to ask nicely for your side of peanut butter sauce, but the hack puts the flavors of your meal directly into your own hands.
As tempting as it might be to pile the entire serving of peanut butter sauce directly onto the burger, you may want to leave some of the peanut butter in the small dish so you can try dipping a few french fries into the sauce. We do know that with a burger this good, you may not need to order an ice cream sandwich for dessert, and your special order may inspire you to set out peanut butter at your next backyard cookout.