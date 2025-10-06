Here's How To Order The Shake Shack Secret Menu Peanut Butter And Bacon SmokeShack

Shake Shack has a secret menu filled with orders you don't want to miss. From customizing sandwiches to doctoring chocolate shakes, your next visit to this restaurant may look different than what you're used to. Perhaps you've already used a peanut butter jar to make perfectly-shaped patties at home, but have you tried slathering the condiment on top of your burger? If you have never tasted peanut butter on hamburgers, you're in for a treat. The salty, nutty addition not only adds an extra creaminess to your meal, but the flavor can complement a beef patty's natural umami flavor profile.

Simply order the SmokeShack Burger with a side of peanut butter. Once you settle into your seat or cart the food home, you can spoon as much of the nutty spread onto your burger as you like. The SmokeShack Burger is a cheeseburger that comes stacked with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry peppers packed into a lightly toasted bun that offers just enough bite. When enhanced with peanut butter, you have yourself a ticket straight to Flavortown.