The Shake Shack Menu Hack That Delivers The Perfect Sweet-And-Savory Bite

Although this ice cream sandwich doesn't have the standard cookie base, the bun provides enough neutral flavor to sustain the hearty ice cream. It's a decent balance of flavors and would be perfect for people who don't prefer their desserts too sweet. What makes this sandwich even better is the quality of Shake Shack's custard-like ice cream. It's made fresh in-house every day, but it does contain eggs – so be careful about allergies.

Ordering this "secret item" isn't too much of a hassle, either. We recommend not trying to order this as a whole item. We did, and the manager came out and thought we were joking (although they did make it for us). Keep in mind that in some cases, it might confuse the worker or slow things down, especially at busy hours. So, the best bet is to order the items separately.

If you don't want to make the trip down to Shake Shack, making an ice cream sandwich at home is very easy, especially if you'd like to recreate this specific hack. All you need is your favorite burger bun, which you can butter and toast. Then, get your ice cream; you can try custard-like premade ice cream brands such as Van Leeuwen, and then assemble.