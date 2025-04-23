The Shake Shack Menu Hack That Delivers The Perfect Sweet-And-Savory Bite
Shake Shack is known for its higher-quality, pricy yet delicious items. But sometimes, despite all of the menu variety, we can find our cravings to be on the not-as-complicated side. When it comes to dessert, the childhood classic, the ice cream sandwich, is one of the simplest snacks, but still irresistible. Any flavor of ice cream between cookies or wafers creates a delectable sugar rush.
In the world of secret menu items and hacks, Shake Shack is no stranger and has plenty of options that Tasting Table has tried. One of these includes a makeshift ice cream sandwich, which sounds extremely strange in theory but completely works to bring a sweet and savory twist to your next Shake Shack trip. All you need to do is order a cup of the chain's frozen vanilla or chocolate custard, which is the creamy base of the restaurant's decadent shakes, and then order a burger bun on the side, either as-is or grilled for some extra structure and flavor. Next, simply assemble the ice cream onto the bun, and there you have it: An extremely basic ice cream sandwich with Shake Shack's staple ingredients.
An unexpected ice cream sandwich
Although this ice cream sandwich doesn't have the standard cookie base, the bun provides enough neutral flavor to sustain the hearty ice cream. It's a decent balance of flavors and would be perfect for people who don't prefer their desserts too sweet. What makes this sandwich even better is the quality of Shake Shack's custard-like ice cream. It's made fresh in-house every day, but it does contain eggs – so be careful about allergies.
Ordering this "secret item" isn't too much of a hassle, either. We recommend not trying to order this as a whole item. We did, and the manager came out and thought we were joking (although they did make it for us). Keep in mind that in some cases, it might confuse the worker or slow things down, especially at busy hours. So, the best bet is to order the items separately.
If you don't want to make the trip down to Shake Shack, making an ice cream sandwich at home is very easy, especially if you'd like to recreate this specific hack. All you need is your favorite burger bun, which you can butter and toast. Then, get your ice cream; you can try custard-like premade ice cream brands such as Van Leeuwen, and then assemble.