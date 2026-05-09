14 Popular In-N-Out Secret Menu Items, Ranked
In-N-Out Burger, more commonly known just as In-N-Out, is a California staple. It opened in 1948 as a humble drive-thru in Baldwin Park, California, in the San Gabriel Valley, which is east of Downtown Los Angeles. Now the family-owned chain has expanded past California and is found in 10 states, including western states like Arizona and Washington, but also east into Texas and even Tennessee (but some say it tastes best in California).
The chain is known for its minimal menu, which includes burgers, fries, shakes, soda, and other beverages. I wanted to go beyond classics and try some off-the-menu options. While the company advertises a "not so secret menu" on its website, there are some other offerings one can concoct. I scoured Reddit to find other creations and compiled 14 options, ranging from shakes to various takes on fries to random hamburger inventions.
I'm an In-N-Out fan (it was the first meal I had my husband get me while I was postpartum in the hospital!), so this was an entertaining way to try various options. And I must say I found a couple of fun things that I hadn't tried before. I may adjust my go-to meal based on my findings, and my top option is extremely similar to my usual customized order. My ranking isn't worst-to-best, because I liked everything and they're mostly just riffs on each other; instead, I'm judging them based on how well the elements work, how they taste, why it's interesting, and the overall results. Additionally, I'll tell you how to order if you want to do it yourself, and I'll share insights into potential problems and how to address them.
14. Well-done fries
It took me a year or two to like In-N-Out's fries; they're notorious for being one of the weaker menu items. In the beginning, I used to order well-done fries, because somehow I thought it made them better. I've since changed my tune and generally have come to appreciate the sliced spuds, so trying them again was a blast from the past and a reminder of why I stopped ordering them. Well done fries are crisp and salty, but they aren't entirely satisfying. Although the fry texture boils down to personal preference.
Here, the potatoes lose all textural dimension (which, when cooked regularly, have a somewhat firm exterior and a softer, slightly airier interior) and flavor, turning into crunchy, flavorless chips. I also like the occasional mushy fry. Well-done ones are almost like you over-fried your fries, then left them out for two days to get stale, and then ate them. There's a time when they'd work, though, which I'll discuss later. If you want to order these, though, just ask for well-done fries; they'll know what to do.
13. Iced coffee
I've never ordered coffee from In-N-Out before, so I was intrigued to give it a go. To get an iced coffee, just get a standard hot coffee and then ask for a cup for water. I filled my water cup to the top with ice and poured my coffee over the ice. It began cooling immediately, because of the sheer amount of ice. The result is a watered-down coffee, but it's certainly mellower than the bitterness of the hot coffee. In a way, it tastes like cold brew, known for being less bitter than hot-brewed coffee.
I did my best with what I had to work with, and it wasn't bad. I made the mistake of adding vanilla oat milk creamer — the employee asked if I wanted half and half or vanilla oat milk. I didn't realize the oat milk was those little Coffee Mate creamer singles. Anyway, I have free will, so I tried the iced coffee black first, then added the creamer after. The creamer affected the overall taste, and I wasn't a big fan. Even without it, the iced coffee simply isn't the strongest option on this list, so it ranks low. But at least it's better tasting than the well-done fries.
12. Double meat
The double meat can be made with a burger or cheeseburger; I chose the former. However, next time, I'll do it with cheese, because cheese makes virtually all the burgers that much better with a creamy, flavorful injection. For any burger, the employee will also ask you if you want everything on it (lettuce, tomato, and onion). So, in my case, I got a regular burger with all the fixings and a second patty. It's good, and I have no complaints really.
It still hits the spot and is a good way to add protein to your food. It isn't particularly inventive, but it still has all the essentials that make In-N-Out burgers so great. The patties are thin, so it doesn't feel like you're overloaded with meat. It's more successful and balanced than the previous two options, but ranks low purely because others are more captivating. I'd opt for grilled onion next time, since they add more flavor to every bite.
11. Grilled cheese
I used to order the In-N-Out grilled cheese when I was a vegetarian. Typically, I'd get it as a burger alternative, with all the add-ins like lettuce, tomato, onion, and even the classic spread. I was supposed to get lettuce, tomato, and onion, per my order and my receipt, but they gave me a plain grilled cheese. As it turns out, it was good for me to try the plainest version of the grilled cheese.
It was quite satisfactory, I must say. In-N-Out toasts its bun, which comes into play here, offering a soft outer bun with a wonderfully toasty, crisp interior that adds some textural dimension. The cheese is soft and melted, but not ultra-gooey. It's not the most inventive or flavorful, but it has a time and place. That said, there are more flavorful options coming up. I liked that the cheese and toasted bun had their chance to shine, to give it a lead over the double meat.
10. Protein-style burger
The protein-style hamburger is a classic for those who want the In-N-Out Burger experience without the added carbohydrates. It has all the usual fixings (which you can customize or remove), but it's wrapped in lettuce rather than on toasted bread. Simply ask for the protein-style burger, and they'll know what you mean.
This yields a fresher product with a crisp lettuce wrap, rather than the heaviness of a bun. It works perfectly fine; it has all the flavorful, high-quality ingredients that In-N-Out is known for, but it's not quite as satisfying as some of the others. However, if I were trying to eat low carb or simply didn't want the bun, this is a fantastic way to go. It's a little more colorful and complex than the grilled cheese to help it rank a little higher. I suggest the protein-style Double Double if you want more meat and cheese compared to lettuce. Alternatively, you could get a tomato-wrapped burger instead, but it doesn't fare well since it's nearly impossible to eat.
9. Black and white shake
In-N-Out shakes are quite delicious. They are incredibly thick, and then, as they sit out for a few minutes, they start to melt toward the exterior. If you're sipping through the straw, it's somewhat hard to slurp until it melts more thoroughly. That said, I prefer a thick milkshake. The black and white shake, a mix of chocolate and vanilla, isn't too noticeable. It just tastes like light chocolate and looks mostly vanilla-y with a tinge of brown.
It isn't especially chocolatey tasting because it's mixed with vanilla. It's almost like just vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup incorporated. To order, you would just ask for a chocolate and vanilla shake. It's rich, creamy, and cold, and it's a somewhat fun combo. I think this milkshake is a little more interesting than the options I've mentioned so far, and it stands out with its decadence. It is a tasty shake, but I'd recommend mixing it. I did so for this photo, and you can see some of the chocolate swirls.
8. Pink lemonade float
I've had the pick lemonade and a vanilla shake separately, but I've never once thought to combine them. That's what's so great about learning about secret menu items. Once you have an idea of some of the In-N-Out offerings, you can customize your order to your liking. On that same note, there's no exact recipe for this, so I would recommend filling your soda fountain cup about halfway with ice and covering the ice entirely in pink lemonade. Then you'll pour your vanilla shake over the top.
There are no rules here, but I wanted a thick layer of shake on top. Now the key here is not to mix it, and do not drink it with a straw. If you do so, you just get the pink lemonade layer when you sip it from the cup. When you sip from the cup directly, you get a little bit of that vanilla and the pink lemonade. This combination is delicious, especially if you like cream soda. It's like creamy lemonade, and it's the most alluring and special option I've tried so far in this ranking, so I'm giving it an eighth-place finish. To order this, you would simply order a soda and a vanilla shake, then configure it yourself to your liking.
7. Root beer float
The root beer float is even better than the pink lemonade float version, because it plays on those familiar float flavors, and it's just a cool hack to drink. This secret menu taste test really tickled me because I just never thought to combine some of these options, even though it's not especially mind-blowing. Use all the same tips I mentioned for the pink lemonade, and in the same order (fountain drink and a vanilla shake).
Again, you'll want to sip it directly from the cup. You can mix it, but it will be more of a cream soda than a float, and it will create an airy root beer foam, which you can see in this photo. Either way, it's a scrumptious secret menu item. I love the complex flavor of root beer paired with the creaminess of the vanilla milkshake, which puts this ahead of the pink lemonade option. That said, you can experiment with any soda flavor and any shake flavor (strawberry, chocolate, vanilla) to create your own combinations.
6. Mustard-grilled burger
A mustard-grilled burger isn't revolutionary; it's just a burger with a bit of mustard spread on it, then cooked as usual. Then you have all the standard burger add-ons. Now that I'm looking at it, they forgot my lettuce, which is fine. The mustard, however, creates a flavorful addition that you wouldn't typically get on a burger, since burgers come with the In-N-Out spread. The mustard is mildly noticeable, hiding behind additions like onion, tomato, and lettuce. It's there if you pay attention, but it's not as though it stood out, which is why it ranks in the middle-ish of this ranking.
I like the layer of flavor it adds to the burger, bringing complexity that none of the other burgers so far have had. But the mustard is also not as heavy-handed as I would typically have on my own burger if I were adding it myself — spoiler alert, I like mustard. I'd get grilled onions here, too.
5. Neapolitan shake
The Neapolitan shake is the winner of the shakes because it has more dimension. In addition to the chocolate and vanilla flavor, there are swirls of strawberry. The thing with the In-N-Out shakes is that the flavors aren't 100% fully incorporated. It's like they're added in little layers and swirls. So, as I looked into my cup, I saw a light brown hue. Then, as I was looking and mixing, I saw a little pocket of strawberry.
So, if you desire a more mixed flavor, I would recommend stirring it with your straw; otherwise, you get little bits and bobs of the three flavors as you sip. Like the others, this is a thick milkshake, but this ranks higher simply because it's more interesting and dynamic — ideal if you want all the shake flavors in one go. The strawberry aspect adds a welcome kick that stood out to me a little bit more than just a mustard-enhanced hamburger.
4. Roadkill fries
The name of this secret item isn't all that appealing, but it is one of the most successful combinations. There's a bit of debate on what includes — some say it's Animal Style fries with a burger, others say it's Animal Style fries with a Flying Dutchman or merely cheese fries with a burger patty. I went with the latter simply because I already ordered animal fries and the Flying Dutchman separately.
To order it how I did, you would just get regular fries and ask them to add cheese (which they rang up as cheese fries — duh), then order a burger patty separately. The patty came separately, so I just ripped the meat up and added it to my fries. Because the fast food chain uses real cheddar cheese, you need to eat your fries quickly.
I suggest eating them with a fork, since the cheese firms up relatively quickly (since it's not the pasteurized process cheese), and it's easier to pick up the patty bits that way. This meat and cheese-laden option is a hearty spin on regular fries, but not as sauce-forward as Animal Style. It's wonderfully salty and savory, with a hint of creaminess and a double boost of protein from both the cheese and the hamburger patty. This is surprisingly flavorful despite the simplicity, and I'd be happy to get this again.
3. Flying Dutchman
The Flying Dutchman is as simple as it gets: It is two hamburger patties and two pieces of cheese layered together. I simply asked for a Flying Dutchman, and the employee knew exactly what I wanted. Not only that, but it was listed on the receipt as a Flying Dutchman, so In-N-Out is well aware of this "secret" menu item. Despite being so bare bones, it's incredibly delicious.
It really allows you to taste the quality notes of the hamburger and the cheese, without anything to distract from the experience. I can better taste the burger's flavor, which is appropriately seasoned with salt, without sauces or other toppings to distract my senses. I'd be happy to get this again; it's my favorite of everything I've mentioned so far. Even though it's relatively simple, its ingredients shine bright. Sometimes, if something is well-made, you don't need a bunch of sauces to make it taste any better. You can ask for a side of pickles or chopped chilies if you want to incorporate more flavor and texture.
2. Animal Style fries
Animal Style fries are probably one of the least "secret" of the secret menu items on this list. It is well known and something I've heard about and seen ordered for years. But I've probably only gotten a handful of times. It's well known enough that it's an actual menu item on my receipt. I just ordered Animal Style fries, and they typed something in on the register.
The fries include the In-N-Out sauce, cheese, and grilled onions. This creates a decadent, luxurious sauce-covered fry. Every bite is delicious and is infused with dynamic flavor, unlike the relative plainness of cheese fries. This lasts a little bit longer if you can't consume it within five minutes, which makes it an enticing option to eat as you're driving or if you have to take it to go. However, most In-N-Out items are best eaten at the restaurant or in-store if you can manage it. As a tip: This is a good instance to get the well-done fries to help reduce sogginess.
1. Animal Style cheeseburger
Ain't she a beaut? I mean, that's a hearty, lovely-looking burger if you ask me. Speaking of Animal Style, did you know you can get it on a burger? It makes total sense, but I've never thought of it that way. As I was enjoying my burger, though, I realized this is incredibly close to my go-to order, which is typically a Double Double with grilled onions and pickles. And according to In-N-Out's secret menu section of its website, an Animal Style burger is exactly that.
So all this time, I was getting an Animal Style Double Double, which is just a second meat patty and a second piece of cheese. No wonder this turned out to be my favorite of the bunch. It has the most fascinating blend of flavors. There's a creamy, dairy note of cheese, a salty burger, along with the fresh ingredients of lettuce and tomato. There's that complex, slightly caramelized flavor of the grilled onion and the enticing, complex house sauce. It's the most interesting, the most satisfying, and the one I'd order (do order, actually) time and again, so if you really want to try one of the burgers from this list, make sure it is the Animal Style cheeseburger or Double Double.
Methodology
I split my order into two visits, just because In-N-Out's fresh ingredients tend to degrade quickly. Burgers get soggy, fries get stale, and melty cheese turns firm — I know from experience. My two visits aimed to address this, but with photos added, three trips would've been better. Anyway, I based my ranking on how the concoction turned out, how it tasted, and if it worked.
Options that had (minor) issues ranked lower, while things that were balanced and worked well ranked toward the top. Nothing was particularly offensive, so I more so ordered the ranking by discussing how the items got better. I tasted a good portion of secret menu items, but there may be more that you haven't heard of. No matter what your go-to order is, you may be surprised by what you can get with $25.