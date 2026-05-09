14 Popular In-N-Out Secret Menu Items, Ranked

In-N-Out Burger, more commonly known just as In-N-Out, is a California staple. It opened in 1948 as a humble drive-thru in Baldwin Park, California, in the San Gabriel Valley, which is east of Downtown Los Angeles. Now the family-owned chain has expanded past California and is found in 10 states, including western states like Arizona and Washington, but also east into Texas and even Tennessee (but some say it tastes best in California).

The chain is known for its minimal menu, which includes burgers, fries, shakes, soda, and other beverages. I wanted to go beyond classics and try some off-the-menu options. While the company advertises a "not so secret menu" on its website, there are some other offerings one can concoct. I scoured Reddit to find other creations and compiled 14 options, ranging from shakes to various takes on fries to random hamburger inventions.

I'm an In-N-Out fan (it was the first meal I had my husband get me while I was postpartum in the hospital!), so this was an entertaining way to try various options. And I must say I found a couple of fun things that I hadn't tried before. I may adjust my go-to meal based on my findings, and my top option is extremely similar to my usual customized order. My ranking isn't worst-to-best, because I liked everything and they're mostly just riffs on each other; instead, I'm judging them based on how well the elements work, how they taste, why it's interesting, and the overall results. Additionally, I'll tell you how to order if you want to do it yourself, and I'll share insights into potential problems and how to address them.