This Secret Menu Shake At In-N-Out Is Perfect When You Want All The Flavors
If you're a fan, then you'll already know that In-N-Out Burger has a ton of great secret menu hacks. The popular fast food chain even publicly acknowledges some of the most beloved tricks on an official "not so secret" menu, including the legendary Animal Style burger. A lesser-known ordering hack, though, involves blending all three of In-N-Out's milkshake flavors to create a mouth-watering Neapolitan shake. In-N-Out offers three shake flavors: Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. All of them are classics on their own but, when Tasting Table ranked 13 fast food milkshakes from worst to best, we did lament the lack of choices compared to places like Shake Shack, which offers all of those same flavors plus six more at the time of writing (though it should be noted that three are limited edition).
This is where the Neapolitan shake (named after the iconic Italian ice cream flavor trio) comes in. It combines all three In-N-Out shake flavors in layered strips, bringing their tastes together without making it into one big, blended mess where they're all competing for attention. When you first dip your straw into a Neapolitan shake, you'll get a little dose of each flavor all in a row, making it great for when you can't decide on just one or are simply tired of the three flavors on their own. It's a big hit with In-N-Out fans, with many people on Reddit even gushing about how it's the best way to order a shake from the chain.
How to order a Neapolitan milkshake
Despite not being on the "not so secret" menu, the Neapolitan shake is ordered commonly enough that you can likely just ask for it by name at your local In-N-Out. Self-proclaimed employees have discussed making the shakes on forums like Reddit, so you probably won't have to spell out the ingredients the way you might with a Starbucks secret menu item, for instance. If you do happen to find an employee who doesn't know what you're talking about, simply (politely!) explain that you'd like the strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate shakes all layered in one cup, but not blended together. Crucially, blending them won't give you the same pleasing color swirl on top, and it will likely muddy the flavors as well.
If you want to take the ordering hack a step further, you can even turn your Neapolitan shake into a float by ordering a large drink, filling it up partway with soda, and then adding the swirled shake into it. This will create a perfectly sweet, bubbly concoction that mixes several different complementary flavors — ideal if you're someone who gets tired of just ordering the same flavor constantly. You can get it with any kind of soda, but certain soda and ice cream flavors pair particularly well together, so it's important to pick a soda that won't clash with any of the three flavors in a Neapolitan shake.