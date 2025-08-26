This Secret Menu Shake At In-N-Out Is Perfect When You Want All The Flavors

If you're a fan, then you'll already know that In-N-Out Burger has a ton of great secret menu hacks. The popular fast food chain even publicly acknowledges some of the most beloved tricks on an official "not so secret" menu, including the legendary Animal Style burger. A lesser-known ordering hack, though, involves blending all three of In-N-Out's milkshake flavors to create a mouth-watering Neapolitan shake. In-N-Out offers three shake flavors: Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. All of them are classics on their own but, when Tasting Table ranked 13 fast food milkshakes from worst to best, we did lament the lack of choices compared to places like Shake Shack, which offers all of those same flavors plus six more at the time of writing (though it should be noted that three are limited edition).

This is where the Neapolitan shake (named after the iconic Italian ice cream flavor trio) comes in. It combines all three In-N-Out shake flavors in layered strips, bringing their tastes together without making it into one big, blended mess where they're all competing for attention. When you first dip your straw into a Neapolitan shake, you'll get a little dose of each flavor all in a row, making it great for when you can't decide on just one or are simply tired of the three flavors on their own. It's a big hit with In-N-Out fans, with many people on Reddit even gushing about how it's the best way to order a shake from the chain.