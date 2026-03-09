For The Crispiest In-N-Out Fries, Try Ordering Them Like This

If you consider "controversial" fast food menu items to be a thing that actually exist, In-N-Out's fries would be near the top of that list. The California burger chain is normally a legend in the fast food realm, and that's not just coastal bias. In-N-Out consistently ranks at (or at least, near) the top for customer satisfaction among large burger chains, with one of its main competitor being another regional favorite: Culver's. And customers feel the same way, with Yelp dubbing In-N-Out as the top fast food burger chain in the country. But the fries ... people have opinions about the fries. While not universally hated, its fries are consistently called some of the worst french fries in fast food. It doesn't have to be that way, though, because you can order In-N-Out fries well done.

The big problem with In-N-Out fries, for the many people who don't like them, is that they are pale and sometimes even limp. Despite being a similar thin-cut style to McDonald's beloved fry, In-N-Out's fries often lack a crispy texture to start, which means they get downright soggy as they sit out. But that is mostly a result of how they're cooked. As part of In-N-Out's secret menu, the chain lets you order your fries "well done," which means they stay in the fryer a little bit longer, and get much more crispy on the outside. It can sometimes mean they get overcooked and a little too dry, but for many that's better than dealing with mushy fries.